'Hello earthlings': ISRO's Pragyan rover embarks on lunar mission, shares greeting; check details

Providing a fresh glimpse into the progress of Chandrayaan 3's Pragyan Rover, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to social media on Tuesday (August 29) with an intriguing update.

"Hello earthlings! This is #Chandrayaan3's Pragyan Rover. I hope you're doing well. I want to let everyone know that I'm on my way to uncover the secrets of the Moon. Me and my friend Vikram Lander are in touch. We're in good health. The best is coming soon...," the official X handle of Chandrayaan 3 posted.

The previous day had witnessed an unexpected development when the Pragyan rover encountered a four-metre diameter crater situated just ahead of its designated location on the lunar surface. In response, ISRO directed the rover to retrace its path.

"The rover was commanded to retrace the path," ISRO had conveyed through its X account. This event followed closely after the release of the first observations from the Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) payload, housed on the 'Vikram lander'.

The ChaSTE experiment, designed to understand the thermal behavior of the Moon's surface, involves measuring the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole. A temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism has been deployed to delve up to 10 cm beneath the lunar surface, and it boasts 10 individual temperature sensors.

On August 26, ISRO had informed that the Pragyan rover was actively exploring the 'Shiv Shakti Point' near the South Pole in its quest to unravel lunar secrets. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had revealed that the touchdown site of Chandrayaan 3's 'Vikram' lander would be aptly named 'Shiv Shakti'.

In an address at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru, Modi had remarked, "This is India, which thinks innovatively and uniquely. This is the India which goes to dark zones and illuminates the world by spreading light."