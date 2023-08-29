Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hello earthlings': ISRO's Pragyan rover embarks on lunar mission, shares greeting; check details

    The ChaSTE experiment, designed to understand the thermal behavior of the Moon's surface, involves measuring the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole.

    Hello earthlings': ISRO's Pragyan rover embarks on lunar mission, shares greeting; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 6:42 PM IST

    Providing a fresh glimpse into the progress of Chandrayaan 3's Pragyan Rover, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to social media on Tuesday (August 29) with an intriguing update.

    "Hello earthlings! This is #Chandrayaan3's Pragyan Rover. I hope you're doing well. I want to let everyone know that I'm on my way to uncover the secrets of the Moon. Me and my friend Vikram Lander are in touch. We're in good health. The best is coming soon...," the official X handle of Chandrayaan 3 posted.

    Chandrayaan-3 triumph: India designates August 23 as 'National Space Day' to honor ISRO's achievement

    The previous day had witnessed an unexpected development when the Pragyan rover encountered a four-metre diameter crater situated just ahead of its designated location on the lunar surface. In response, ISRO directed the rover to retrace its path.

    "The rover was commanded to retrace the path," ISRO had conveyed through its X account. This event followed closely after the release of the first observations from the Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) payload, housed on the 'Vikram lander'.

    The ChaSTE experiment, designed to understand the thermal behavior of the Moon's surface, involves measuring the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole. A temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism has been deployed to delve up to 10 cm beneath the lunar surface, and it boasts 10 individual temperature sensors.

     

    PM Modi's rakhi gift: Price of domestic LPG cylinders slashed by Rs 200; check details

    On August 26, ISRO had informed that the Pragyan rover was actively exploring the 'Shiv Shakti Point' near the South Pole in its quest to unravel lunar secrets. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had revealed that the touchdown site of Chandrayaan 3's 'Vikram' lander would be aptly named 'Shiv Shakti'.

    In an address at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru, Modi had remarked, "This is India, which thinks innovatively and uniquely. This is the India which goes to dark zones and illuminates the world by spreading light."

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 6:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandrayaan 3 triumph: India designates August 23 as 'National Space Day' to honor ISRO's achievement AJR

    Chandrayaan-3 triumph: India designates August 23 as 'National Space Day' to honor ISRO's achievement

    Karnataka: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai slams Congress for failures, breaking promises in governance

    Karnataka: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai slams Congress for failures, breaking promises in governance

    PM Modi's rakhi gift: Price of domestic LPG cylinders slashed by Rs 200; check details AJR

    PM Modi's rakhi gift: Price of domestic LPG cylinders slashed by Rs 200; check details

    Manipur assembly adjourned sine die amid ruckus by Congress, Kuki MLAs skip session AJR

    Manipur assembly adjourned sine die amid ruckus by Congress, Kuki MLAs skip session

    Article 370: Supreme Court asks Centre for timeframe to restore Jammu and Kashmir statehood AJR

    Article 370: Supreme Court asks Centre for timeframe to restore Jammu and Kashmir statehood

    Recent Stories

    Amber Heard spoke up about ex-partner Elon Musk; said he was not 'boring' ADC

    Amber Heard spoke up about ex-partner Elon Musk; said he was not 'boring'

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Know the most auspicious time to tie Rakhi to your brother ATG EAI

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Know the most auspicious time to tie Rakhi to your brother

    Digestion to Healthy Heart: 5 reasons why Bananas are a health friendly bounty vma eai

    Digestion to Healthy Heart: 5 reasons why Bananas are a health friendly bounty

    Baguette to Focaccia: 5 popular types of bread around the world ATG

    Baguette to Focaccia: 5 popular types of bread around the world

    Cricket CPL 2023: Sunil Narine receives first-ever 'Red Card' in Cricket (Watch) osf

    CPL 2023: Sunil Narine receives first-ever 'Red Card' in Cricket (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon