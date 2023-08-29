PM Modi's rakhi gift: Price of domestic LPG cylinders slashed by Rs 200; check details

The Centre announced a significant reduction of Rs 200 in the price of domestic LPG cylinders, bringing relief to households. The cut in LPG gas price also extends to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, who can now enjoy a total reduction of Rs 400.

In a much-awaited move, the central government has provided a respite to the public by announcing a substantial reduction of Rs 200 in the price of LPG cylinders. This decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which coincided with the festive atmosphere of Onam and the upcoming rakhi celebrations.

The timing of this announcement is significant, especially with the impending elections in five states – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Manipur. Additionally, this decision arrives just nine months before the scheduled Lok Sabha elections next year.

The Opposition has consistently criticized the government for the soaring costs of LPG cylinders. The Congress, in particular, has been questioning the BJP about its stance on cylinder prices, both before and after coming into power in 2014.

Furthermore, this reduction in LPG cylinder prices will also extend to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, who were previously availing a subsidy of Rs 200. This translates into a total benefit of Rs 400 for them, as highlighted by Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Additionally, Thakur stated that the government is set to provide 75 lakh new LPG connections at no cost under the Ujjwala scheme, further enhancing the accessibility of this essential resource.

Back in May 2016, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG) introduced the 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana' (PMUY) as a flagship initiative. The core objective of this program was to extend access to clean cooking fuel, specifically LPG, to rural and underprivileged households.

These households were previously dependent on conventional cooking fuels such as firewood, coal, and cow-dung cakes. These traditional fuels not only negatively impacted the health of rural women but also contributed to environmental degradation.

Earlier this year, the Congress took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to criticize BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani's stance on the issue. They posted, "When the price of LPG cylinder was less than 400 rupees, then Smriti Irani sat on the road with the cylinder. Today the price of a cylinder has crossed Rs 1,100, will it hit the road even today," highlighting the disparity between the past and current scenario.

Since the last price hike on March 1 of this year, the cost of the 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinders has remained unchanged. On that day, it saw a rise of Rs 50. Consequently, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders will now stand at Rs 903, Rs 929, Rs 902.50, and Rs 918.50 in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, respectively.