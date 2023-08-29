Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's rakhi gift: Price of domestic LPG cylinders slashed by Rs 200; check details

    The Centre announced a significant reduction of Rs 200 in the price of domestic LPG cylinders, bringing relief to households. The cut in LPG gas price also extends to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, who can now enjoy a total reduction of Rs 400. 

    PM Modi's rakhi gift: Price of domestic LPG cylinders slashed by Rs 200; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 4:24 PM IST

    In a much-awaited move, the central government has provided a respite to the public by announcing a substantial reduction of Rs 200 in the price of LPG cylinders. This decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which coincided with the festive atmosphere of Onam and the upcoming rakhi celebrations.

    The timing of this announcement is significant, especially with the impending elections in five states – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Manipur. Additionally, this decision arrives just nine months before the scheduled Lok Sabha elections next year.

    Manipur assembly adjourned sine die amid ruckus by Congress, Kuki MLAs skip session

    The Opposition has consistently criticized the government for the soaring costs of LPG cylinders. The Congress, in particular, has been questioning the BJP about its stance on cylinder prices, both before and after coming into power in 2014.

    Furthermore, this reduction in LPG cylinder prices will also extend to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, who were previously availing a subsidy of Rs 200. This translates into a total benefit of Rs 400 for them, as highlighted by Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

    Additionally, Thakur stated that the government is set to provide 75 lakh new LPG connections at no cost under the Ujjwala scheme, further enhancing the accessibility of this essential resource.

    Back in May 2016, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG) introduced the 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana' (PMUY) as a flagship initiative. The core objective of this program was to extend access to clean cooking fuel, specifically LPG, to rural and underprivileged households.

    These households were previously dependent on conventional cooking fuels such as firewood, coal, and cow-dung cakes. These traditional fuels not only negatively impacted the health of rural women but also contributed to environmental degradation.

     

    Article 370: Supreme Court asks Centre for timeframe to restore Jammu and Kashmir statehood

    Earlier this year, the Congress took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to criticize BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani's stance on the issue. They posted, "When the price of LPG cylinder was less than 400 rupees, then Smriti Irani sat on the road with the cylinder. Today the price of a cylinder has crossed Rs 1,100, will it hit the road even today," highlighting the disparity between the past and current scenario.

    Since the last price hike on March 1 of this year, the cost of the 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinders has remained unchanged. On that day, it saw a rise of Rs 50. Consequently, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders will now stand at Rs 903, Rs 929, Rs 902.50, and Rs 918.50 in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, respectively.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 4:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manipur assembly adjourned sine die amid ruckus by Congress, Kuki MLAs skip session AJR

    Manipur assembly adjourned sine die amid ruckus by Congress, Kuki MLAs skip session

    Article 370: Supreme Court asks Centre for timeframe to restore Jammu and Kashmir statehood AJR

    Article 370: Supreme Court asks Centre for timeframe to restore Jammu and Kashmir statehood

    Nitin Gadkari unveils world 1st prototype of BS 6 Hybrid Ethanol powered Toyota Innova vehicle gcw

    Nitin Gadkari unveils world's 1st prototype of BS-6 ‘Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle'

    Jharkhand 4 dead, several injured as car runs over crowd in Palamu; check details AJR

    Jharkhand: 4 dead, several injured as car runs over crowd in Palamu; check details

    When Indira Gandhi reached moon CM Mamata Banerjee's fresh blooper after Rakesh Roshan gaffe WATCH AJR

    'When Indira Gandhi reached moon': CM Mamata Banerjee's fresh blooper after Rakesh Roshan gaffe | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Bee Hummingbird to Goldcrest: 7 lightest birds in the world ATG

    Bee Humming Bird to Goldcrest: 7 lightest birds in the world

    Shah Rukh Khan amplifies party mode; 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' song from 'Jawan' is out now vma

    Shah Rukh Khan amplifies party mode; 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' song from 'Jawan' is out now

    Bengaluru Traffic Police share video to avoid unnecessary honking, reduce noise pollution (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru Traffic Police share video to avoid unnecessary honking, reduce noise pollution (WATCH)

    Kusha Kapila makes public appearance: First since dismissing dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor MSW

    Kusha Kapila makes public appearance: First since dismissing dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor

    Tennis US Open 2023: Defending champion Iga Swiatek cruises through tournament opener osf

    US Open 2023: Defending champion Iga Swiatek cruises through tournament opener

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon