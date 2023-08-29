Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandrayaan-3 triumph: India designates August 23 as 'National Space Day' to honor ISRO's achievement

    In recognition of the remarkable achievement of Chandrayaan-3's successful moon landing on August 23, the Union cabinet has designated the date as National Space Day.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    The Union cabinet designates August 23 as National Space Day to celebrate Chandrayaan-3's successful moon landing, making India the fourth country to achieve such a feat. The cabinet appreciates ISRO's efforts and highlights the contribution of women scientists.

    In recognition of the remarkable achievement of Chandrayaan-3's successful moon landing on August 23, the Union cabinet has designated the date as National Space Day. Union minister Anurag Thakur conveyed the cabinet's appreciation to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its accomplishment during a press briefing following the cabinet meeting.

    After a 40-day journey, Chandrayaan-3, India's third Moon Mission, made a triumphant landing on the lunar surface. This achievement positioned India as the fourth country in the world to achieve such a feat, joining the ranks of the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union. Notably, India holds the distinction of being the first country to successfully land its mission on the South Pole of the moon.

    Thakur emphasized the significance of the achievement, stating, "The Union cabinet joins the nation in celebrating the historic success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon. The cabinet also appreciates the monumental achievement of our scientists. This is not just a victory for our space agency but is a bright symbol of India's progress and ascent on the global stage. The cabinet welcomes that 23rd August would be celebrated as the 'National Space Day.'"

    He also acknowledged the contribution of numerous women scientists to the success of Chandrayaan-3 and India's space program.

    Addressing the naming of two points on the moon as Tiranga and Shiv Shakti, Thakur remarked that these names "beautifully capture the essence of our past while embracing the spirit of modernity."

     

    The successful, textbook landing of the Vikram lander, following a failed attempt in 2019, elicited widespread jubilation and celebration across the country.

    With the Rover Pragyan disembarking from the Vikram lander to commence surface exploration and experiments on the lunar south pole, ISRO chief S Somanath emphasized that new challenges were anticipated and the journey forward was promising.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 5:19 PM IST
