Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heeraben, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother cremated in Gandhinagar; check details

    Heeraben was living with her son and PM Modi's brother Pankaj Modi in Raysan village, which is adjacent to Gandhinagar. After learning of his mother's passing, the Prime Minister left right away for Gujarat, where he was anticipated to virtually join activities in West Bengal.

    Heeraben Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother cremated in Gandhinagar; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

    Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was cremated on Friday (December 30) by her sons, in the presence of her family members in Sector 30 of Gandhinagar.

    On Friday, PM Modi flew to his home state of Gujarat soon after announcing the demise of his mother Heeraba in an emotional note on Twitter.

    Also read: 'Epitome of generosity and simplicity...' Leaders mourn Heeraben Modi's demise

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

    Heeraben was living with her son and PM Modi's brother Pankaj Modi in Raysan village, which is adjacent to Gandhinagar. After learning of his mother's passing, the Prime Minister left right away for Gujarat, where he was anticipated to virtually join activities in West Bengal.

    Also read: PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad as mother Heeraben passes away, no programmes cancelled; check details

    The National Ganga Council meeting and the Vande Bharat Express, which will be flagged off by PM Modi in Howrah, Kolkata, from Ahmedabad, as well as other railway development projects funded by Namami Gange, are expected to happen as scheduled.

    According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will join in these events through video conference.

    On wednesday, Heeraben Modi was admitted to the hospital due to her failing health. She was admitted after claiming to have breathing problems earlier this week.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2022, 10:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tributes and condolence messages after Heeraben Modi's demise

    'Epitome of generosity and simplicity...' Leaders mourn Heeraben Modi's demise

    PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad as mother Heeraben passes away, no programmes cancelled; check details AJR

    PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad as mother Heeraben passes away, no programmes cancelled; check details

    Hiraben Damodardas Modi: 'Simple yet extraordinary'

    Heeraben Damodardas Modi: 'Simple yet extraordinary'

    PM Modi's mother Hiraben passes away

    'Glorious century rests at God's feet...' PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away

    New Year's Eve: Over 11,500 cops to guard Mumbai - adt

    New Year's Eve: Over 11,500 cops to guard Mumbai

    Recent Stories

    Pele Dies at 82 Sylvester Stallone to Vicky Kaushal celebs across the globe pay tribute to King of Football RBA

    Pele Dies at 82: Sylvester Stallone to Vicky Kaushal, celebs across the globe pay tribute to King of Football

    Auto Expo 2023 Kia EV9 SUV concept teased debut confirmed in January gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Kia EV9 SUV concept teased, debut confirmed in January

    5 Advantages of Taking a PNB Home Loan in India

    5 Advantages of Taking a PNB Home Loan in India

    Tunisha Sharma death: Family insists investigation into 'Love Jihad' angle; says he taught Urdu to actress RBA

    Tunisha Sharma death: Family insists investigation into Love Jihad angle; says Sheezan taught Urdu to actress

    Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as car collides with divider; check details AJR

    Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in a high-speed car crash; check details

    Recent Videos

    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight

    Video Icon
    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon