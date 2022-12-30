Heeraben, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother cremated in Gandhinagar; check details

Heeraben was living with her son and PM Modi's brother Pankaj Modi in Raysan village, which is adjacent to Gandhinagar. After learning of his mother's passing, the Prime Minister left right away for Gujarat, where he was anticipated to virtually join activities in West Bengal.

Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was cremated on Friday (December 30) by her sons, in the presence of her family members in Sector 30 of Gandhinagar.

On Friday, PM Modi flew to his home state of Gujarat soon after announcing the demise of his mother Heeraba in an emotional note on Twitter.

Also read: 'Epitome of generosity and simplicity...' Leaders mourn Heeraben Modi's demise

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

Heeraben was living with her son and PM Modi's brother Pankaj Modi in Raysan village, which is adjacent to Gandhinagar. After learning of his mother's passing, the Prime Minister left right away for Gujarat, where he was anticipated to virtually join activities in West Bengal.

Also read: PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad as mother Heeraben passes away, no programmes cancelled; check details

The National Ganga Council meeting and the Vande Bharat Express, which will be flagged off by PM Modi in Howrah, Kolkata, from Ahmedabad, as well as other railway development projects funded by Namami Gange, are expected to happen as scheduled.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will join in these events through video conference.

On wednesday, Heeraben Modi was admitted to the hospital due to her failing health. She was admitted after claiming to have breathing problems earlier this week.