    'Epitome of generosity and simplicity...' Leaders mourn Heeraben Modi's demise

    Tributes have been flowing in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben who passed away early Friday morning. Leaders cutting across party lines mourned the centenarian's demise and offered their condolences to Prime Minister Modi. 

    Tributes and condolence messages after Heeraben Modi's demise
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 8:45 AM IST

    Tributes have been flowing in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben, who passed away early Friday morning. Leaders cutting across party lines mourned the centenarian's demise and offered their condolences to Prime Minister Modi. 

    Amit Shah, Union Home Minister: "The news of the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's revered mother, Heeraba, is very saddening. Mother is the first friend and guru in a person's life. The grief of losing a mother is undoubtedly the greatest sorrow in the world. The struggles that she faced to bring up the family are a role model for everyone. Her sacrifices and ascetic life will always remain in our memory. The entire country stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of millions of people are with you. Om Shanti."

    Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president: "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Narendra Modiji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief."

    P Chidambaram, Congress: "My heartfelt and sincere condolences to PM Modi on the passing away of his mother. Heerabenji lived a full life, nearly completing 100 years. But the passing away of a mother is an irreparable loss to the son. May Hirabenji's soul rest in peace."
     
    Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice President: "I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's revered mother, Hiraben Modi. There is nothing as priceless & indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother and child. May God bless the departed soul. Om Shanti!"

    N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP chief: "Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know. Condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family on his mother's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time of grief. Om Shanti."

    Mayawati, BSP supremo: "The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben, is very sad. My deepest condolences to his entire family. May nature give her loved ones the strength to bear this grief."

    Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister: "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. The demise of a mother brings such a void in the life of any person, which is impossible to compensate for. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

    Sharad Pawar, NCP supremo: "Narendra Bhai, I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of your mother. It is an irreparable loss of an irreplaceable person in life! Please accept my sincere condolences on her loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

    Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Chief Minister: "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. Heeraba was the epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values of life. I pray that God rest her soul in peace."

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2022, 8:45 AM IST
