Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges closed; IT companies asked to implement WFH

On Monday morning, a low-pressure was formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal. It is expected to intensify and move northwest towards the northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts over the coming days.

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts to remain closed on Tuesday (October 15) due to heavy rain predictions. Chief Minister MK Stalin also urged information technology (IT) companies in these areas to allow employees to work from home until October 18.

District authorities confirmed they are fully prepared to address potential flooding and other challenges caused by the heavy rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, with an orange alert issued for October 14-16. The IMD noted that the rains are expected to be most intense on October 14 and 15.

CM Stalin convened a meeting on Monday to assess the state's monsoon preparedness. During the meeting, the Chennai Corporation Commissioner revealed that 990 pumps and 57 tractors with pump sets are ready to manage waterlogging. The state has also prepared 36 motorboats, 46 metric tonnes of bleach powder, and 25 metric tonnes of lime powder, along with phenol, for immediate use.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted a survey of the Narayanapuram lake banks and Ambedkar road canals to assess flood preparedness. He took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to report, "As heavy rains are falling in various parts of Chennai, as per the directions of the Chief Minister, we conducted a survey on the banks of Narayanapuram Lake between Pallikaranai and Kovilambakkam."

