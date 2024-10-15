Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges closed; IT companies asked to implement WFH

    On Monday morning, a low-pressure was formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal. It is expected to intensify and move northwest towards the northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts over the coming days.

    Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges closed; IT companies asked to implement WFH AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 8:51 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 8:51 AM IST

    The Tamil Nadu government has ordered schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts to remain closed on Tuesday (October 15) due to heavy rain predictions. Chief Minister MK Stalin also urged information technology (IT) companies in these areas to allow employees to work from home until October 18.

    District authorities confirmed they are fully prepared to address potential flooding and other challenges caused by the heavy rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, with an orange alert issued for October 14-16. The IMD noted that the rains are expected to be most intense on October 14 and 15.

    Kerala: Rain to intensify across state today; IMD issues orange and yellow alerts in several districts

    On Monday morning, a low-pressure area was formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal. It is expected to intensify and move northwest towards the northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts over the coming days.

    CM Stalin convened a meeting on Monday to assess the state's monsoon preparedness. During the meeting, the Chennai Corporation Commissioner revealed that 990 pumps and 57 tractors with pump sets are ready to manage waterlogging. The state has also prepared 36 motorboats, 46 metric tonnes of bleach powder, and 25 metric tonnes of lime powder, along with phenol, for immediate use.

    Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted a survey of the Narayanapuram lake banks and Ambedkar road canals to assess flood preparedness. He took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to report, "As heavy rains are falling in various parts of Chennai, as per the directions of the Chief Minister, we conducted a survey on the banks of Narayanapuram Lake between Pallikaranai and Kovilambakkam."

    Caught on camera: Muthyalamma temple vandalized in Secunderabad, sparks outrage; WATCH CCTV footage

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Rain to intensify across state today october 15 2024; IMD issues orange and yellow alerts in several districts anr

    Kerala: Rain to intensify across state today; IMD issues orange and yellow alerts in several districts

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticises BJP approach to religion and development vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticises BJP’s approach to religion and development

    Now Canadian police alleges Indian Govt targeting pro-Khalistani elements through Lawrence Bishnoi gang (WATCH) snt

    Now, Canadian police alleges Indian Govt targeting pro-Khalistani elements through Bishnoi gang (WATCH)

    Congress engages in illegal activities, allows 'friendly' builders to encroach, alleges Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Congress engages in illegal activities, allows 'friendly' builders to encroach, alleges Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    BREAKING India expels 6 Canadian diplomats amid tensions, orders departure by October 19 snt

    India expels 6 Canadian diplomats, including acting high commissioner; orders departure by October 19

    Recent Stories

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kiara Advani to have cameo in Kartik Aaryan starrer? Here's what we know ATG

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kiara Advani to have cameo in Kartik Aaryan starrer? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan becomes captain; Alice Kaushik and Shrutika has an ugly fight - WATCH ATG

    Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan becomes captain; Alice Kaushik and Shrutika has an ugly fight - WATCH

    Kerala: Rain to intensify across state today october 15 2024; IMD issues orange and yellow alerts in several districts anr

    Kerala: Rain to intensify across state today; IMD issues orange and yellow alerts in several districts

    Petrol diesel prices today, October 15, 2024: Check out NEW fuel rates in your city AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices today, October 15, 2024: Check out NEW fuel rates in your city

    World Students' Day 2024: Date, significance, and theme for the year NTI

    World Students' Day 2024: Date, significance, and theme for the year

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon