Assam BJP spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi asserts the party's confidence in the upcoming elections, contrasting 10 years of 'remarkable' NDA development in infrastructure and healthcare with 60 years of Congress rule in the state.

Assam BJP on Wednesday said the people of the state will undoubtedly draw a comparison between 60 years of Congress rule and the 10 years of development under the BJP-led NDA government, asserting that the past decade of BJP governance will be etched in history as truly remarkable.

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State BJP Spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi, addressing a press conference at the Assam Pradesh BJP headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, said in the forthcoming Assembly elections, the people will deliver their verdict in favour of the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"In terms of ensuring holistic welfare and comprehensive development of the people of Assam, the past decade of BJP governance will be etched in history as truly remarkable. Over these ten years, the government has delivered development far beyond what the people had ever imagined," Medhi said.

A New Era of Development and Central Support

He said there was once a widely circulated notion in Assam that 'without agitation, Assam receives nothing, and the Centre treats Assam with stepmotherly neglect.' "However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government at the Centre, over the past 12 years, has extended record-breaking financial assistance to Assam for development. Union Ministers, including the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, have frequently visited Assam, inaugurating new projects each time, thereby transforming the very map of development in the state," he said.

Massive Infrastructure Overhaul

Elaborating further, Medhi stated that at one point in time, the national highways of Assam were infamously described by the media as "death traps." He said a total of 65,000 kilometres of roads have been constructed in the past ten years, and highways are now capable of facilitating emergency landings of aircraft.

"Today, under BJP governance, these very highways are capable of facilitating emergency landings of aircraft. In the past ten years, a total of 65,000 kilometres of roads have been constructed, significantly strengthening connectivity across the state. Over the last five years, as many as 1,330 bridges have been built in Assam," he said.

The BJP spokesperson said on March 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a high-speed corridor project in Silchar, involving an investment of Rs 22,864 crore, thereby ushering in a new era of connectivity in the Northeast. He further added that nine bridges over the Brahmaputra River have already been completed, and construction of an elevated corridor in Kaziranga has commenced.

"During the BJP regime, nine bridges over the Brahmaputra River have already been completed. Construction of an elevated corridor in Kaziranga, with an investment of Rs 6,950 crore, has commenced. Mega infrastructure projects such as the Ring Road and the tunnel connecting Gohpur to Numaligarh, once beyond imagination, are now becoming a reality under this government," Medhi said.

Healthcare Sector Revolution

He said in the last decade, Assam's healthcare sector has witnessed a transformative revolution as institutions like AIIMS have been established in the state.

"The government has completed the construction of 15 medical colleges, and premier institutions like AIIMS have been established in the state. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stones for multiple critical healthcare projects worth Rs 2,092 crore. Additionally, successful heart surgeries of 16,500 children have brought smiles to countless families across Assam," he said.

Significant Strides in Flood Management

The BJP government has also made significant strides in addressing the long-standing issue of floods, Medhi said.

"Over the past five years, more than 2,000 kilometres of embankments have been constructed. During last year's floods, embankments breached at only three locations across the state, a stark contrast to earlier times when embankments across districts would collapse annually, necessitating repeated repairs," he said.

Historic Land Rights Achievements

Highlighting further achievements, Medhi stated that under Mission Basundhara, land pattas have been granted to 4,50,000 indigenous families of Assam.

"Ending a deprivation that persisted for over 200 years, the BJP government has successfully delivered land rights to tea garden workers, an achievement of historic significance," he said.

Reiterating his confidence, Medhi asserted that in recognition of these unprecedented developmental achievements, the people of Assam will once again bring the BJP-led NDA government back to power. (ANI)