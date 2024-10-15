Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Rain to intensify across state today; IMD issues orange and yellow alerts in several districts

    Moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in isolated areas across Kerala, with a swell surge alert in coastal districts until October 16. The IMD predicts rain with thundershowers across the state until October 20.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 8:28 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 8:28 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the southwest monsoon is expected to withdraw from the country within the next three days, while the northeast monsoon is likely to begin over Kerala by October 17. An orange alert has been issued for Malappuram and Kannur today, forecasting very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm. 

    A yellow alert has been declared for six districts—Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kasaragod—indicating heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

    Moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in isolated areas across all districts on Tuesday. A swell surge alert has been issued for coastal regions, with waves reaching 0.6 to 1.5 meters, lasting until 11 pm on October 16. The IMD forecasts rain with thundershowers in Kerala until October 20. Fishermen are advised to avoid the sea until October 18 due to squally weather, with wind speeds of 35-45 km/h and gusts up to 55 km/h along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast.

    Orange alert in districts

    Oct 16 – Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad
    Oct 17 – Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikdoe, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

    Yellow alert in districts

    Oct 16 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kannur
    Oct 17 – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam
    Oct 18 – Kozhikode, Kannur

