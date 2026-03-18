Following MP Pradyut Bordoloi's resignation from Congress, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar expressed surprise, calling it a 'big loss' for the party. The move comes ahead of the Assam assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

MP Pradyut Bordoloi's resignation from Congress, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, on Wednesday, expressed surprise and termed it a significant loss for the party. "I am very sorry that one of the important members of the Congress family has resigned. It was a surprise to all of us. We never expected it. He was a big role model. Unfortunately, he has quit the party. Today, we have a meeting on the Assam issue. It is a big loss to us. Congress in Assam will definitely get stronger. The people of Assam need a change", he said.

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Assam Assembly Elections

Bordoloi's resignation comes a month after former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah joined the BJP, who served in the Congress for three decades. Elections in Assam for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

Poll Schedule Across States

The apex poll body said that Assam, along with the states of West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, will hold elections to their legislative assemblies, commencing from April 9. While Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will vote in a single phase on April 9, voters in Tamil Nadu will exercise their franchise in a single phase on April 23. Assembly polls in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes for all four states and one union territory will take place on May 4, the Chief Election Commissioner said. (ANI)