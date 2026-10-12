Heavy rains have caused severe waterlogging in grain markets in Punjab's Fazilka and Haryana's Ambala, submerging and damaging lakhs of quintals of paddy. Farmers blame poor drainage and official negligence for the devastating losses.

Heavy rainfall has triggered severe waterlogging in grain markets across Punjab and Haryana, leading to significant damage to lakhs of quintals of stored paddy. Visuals from the site show rows of grain sacks lying submerged in rainwater, sparking outrage among local farmers. In Fazilka, the grain market was inundated following recent rains, leaving vast quantities of harvested grain soaked and damaged.

Farmers at the site highlighted the lack of drainage infrastructure as the primary cause of the destruction. Speaking to ANI, Naresh Kumar, a farmer affected by the flooding, expressed deep frustration over the recurring issue. "There is no outlet for the water to recede, which caused us a lot of damage. Several of these sacks belong to me. You can see the condition now. It always rains and water always enters here; had it receded, things would not have been bad," he said. Lamenting the loss of six months of hard work, Kumar added, "We have suffered losses. We grew crops for six months, and this is the outcome. This is all a waste now. This is the situation across the grain market."

Farmers Allege Official Negligence

A similar situation was witnessed in Ambala, Haryana, where rainwater flooded the local grain market, submerging piles of paddy sacks. Farmers in the region have alleged that the damage is a direct result of official negligence and the failure of authorities to ensure adequate drainage and storage safety measures.

Grim Weather Outlook Worsens Concerns

Meanwhile, the weather outlook for this week remains grim for the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Ambala is expected to see continued rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds through October 15. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the area, indicating that the inclement weather conditions will persist, further threatening the already damp paddy stocks. Similarly, Fazilka is also bracing for a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thunderstorms over the next few days, which is likely to hamper efforts by farmers to dry their produce and mitigate the ongoing damage to their crops.

(ANI)