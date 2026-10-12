AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed SP's Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of using Muslims as a vote bank. Pushing a '99 vs 1' narrative for the 2027 UP elections, he challenged both Akhilesh and CM Yogi to contest from outside their strongholds.

Owaisi Accuses SP of Exploiting Muslim Voters

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched a fierce political offensive against Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing his party of exploiting Muslim voters for generations while keeping them politically subservient. Amidst the run-up to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Owaisi is aggressively pushing his "99 vs 1" narrative to dismantle the traditional vote-bank politics of the SP.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi questioned the Samajwadi Party’s contribution to the community that has consistently backed them for decades. "Look, the Muslims have been destroyed by voting for Akhilesh Yadav’s party, the Samajwadi Party, for the last two or three generations. They made his father, Mr. Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Chief Minister several times. Take Azamgarh as an example: why didn't you give status to Shibli College and University? You built a medical college in Saifai, a sports university—there are countless schools and degrees you could have created. Here, you have a 'double Yadav' in Azamgarh; you have the MLA, the MP, and even the CM was yours, and Mulayam Singh Yadav was also an MP there. So, what did you give to Azamgarh?" he asked.

'Muslims Will Become Leaders, Not Just Vote Banks'

The AIMIM chief declared that the era of Muslims merely serving as a "vote bank" is over, signaling an intent to consolidate a separate political identity for the community. "This is what we are asking. You are happy that Muslim youth raise slogans for you, saying 'Bhaiya, I sacrifice my life and my family for you.' But what are they getting in return? Now, a new thought has emerged: Muslims want to stop creating leaders and instead become leaders themselves. We don't want to lay out rugs; we want to talk about our share. This is a huge change that the Samajwadi Party is not noticing, but they will realize it soon," he asserted.

Alleges Secret Pact Between BJP and SP

Further escalating the attack, Owaisi alleged a clandestine understanding between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party, challenging both Akhilesh Yadav and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to step out of their comfort zones. "If both Akhilesh Yadav and the CM of Uttar Pradesh are so popular and liked, then the CM should come and contest from Sambhal, and Akhilesh should go and contest from Gorakhpur. God willing, the people and AIMIM will defeat them in both places. Why are they performing this drama of 'you come here, I'll go there'? Let them tell us. We have been saying from the start that there is an understanding and setting between the CM of UP and Akhilesh Yadav,” he remarked.

'Real Fight is 99 vs 1, Not 80-20'

When asked if the BJP’s "80-20" narrative would hold sway, Owaisi dismissed the discourse often cited by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, declaring that the real political battle in the state will be "99 vs 1." "All of our meetings for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections have been very successful. We are hopeful that our candidates will win and enter the UP assembly. Regarding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's continuous revival of the '80 vs 20' narrative, the real competition in the upcoming election will actually be '99 vs 1'. The 99% represents the poor citizens of Uttar Pradesh, while the 1% represents those who have captured 40% of India's wealth, promoted by the BJP's ecosystem." (ANI)