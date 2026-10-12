Civil society group CFF has written to Delhi Police, the PM, and Home Minister over an alleged protest disruption near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. This follows an FIR lodged by the DSGMC against AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, for the incident.

Civil Society Group Seeks Probe

Citizens for Fraternity Forum (CFF), an organisation of civil society representatives, has written to the Delhi Police regarding the alleged disruption near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib during the protest, urging the authorities to address the concerns and publicly communicate their findings and corrective measures. The letter, issued under the Citizens for Fraternity Forum, concludes by stating, "We expect the concerned authorities to address these serious concerns promptly and communicate the findings and corrective measures publicly." The letter has also been sent to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities Harjit Singh Grewal.

DSGMC Files FIR Against AAP Leaders

The development comes after the Delhi Police registered an FIR following a complaint by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) against AAP leaders and MLAs, including Arvind Kejriwal, over alleged disruption near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and the circulation of misleading videos and social media posts. Police have initiated an investigation and are examining video footage submitted with the complaint.

A day earlier, DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka said there was "great resentment within the Sikh community" over the alleged attempt by AAP workers to stage a protest near the gurdwara. He said the committee had taken action against those involved and lodged a police complaint against Kejriwal.

Kalka alleged that some AAP workers entered the area near the gurdwara posing as protesters, unfurled banners and posters, and raised slogans. He said the alleged actions were contrary to the sanctity of the religious place.

He also objected to the presence of police personnel at the site and said the committee had instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police to direct personnel to avoid entering the gurdwara in uniform. Kalka said that although the area was a public thoroughfare and police personnel had not entered the gurdwara premises, they should exercise restraint given the prevailing atmosphere.

He further alleged that the protesters were sent by Kejriwal and said the matter required investigation, adding that the workers identified by the committee were associated with the AAP. (ANI)