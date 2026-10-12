AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Centre's new law on CEC/EC appointments, demanding its repeal. He criticised the selection panel's composition and the provision of legal immunity for commissioners, calling it an erosion of the poll body's trust.

Launching a sharp attack on the central government over the appointment process of the Election Commission, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday demanded the repeal of the new legislation governing the appointment of Chief Election Commissioners (CECs) and Election Commissioners (ECs), stating that granting them legal immunity undermines institutional credibility.

Speaking to ANI, the Hyderabad MP recalled raising concerns in the Lok Sabha alongside former MP Imtiaz Jaleel when the bill was introduced, claiming their warnings about the erosion of the poll body's trust among the public had come true.

Criticism of New EC Appointment Law

Criticising the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, Owaisi said, "When this bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, before it became law, we said that the legislation would impact the credibility of the Election Commission in the eyes of the people of India. You added a provision granting legal immunity to whoever becomes the CEC or EC, even after retirement. How is that possible? A case can be registered against a Prime Minister; former PM PV Narasimha Rao was summoned in the Jain Hawala diary case, and LK Advani used to appear in the Babri Masjid case. Why are you granting legal immunity to Election Commissioners?"

Questioning the composition of the three-member selection panel,which comprises the Prime Minister, a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister, and the Leader of the Opposition—the AIMIM chief stated that it tilts heavily in favour of the ruling dispensation. "How are you appointing the Election Commissioner? There is the Leader of Opposition, the Prime Minister, and a Union Minister nominated by the Prime Minister. Naturally, they will appoint their own person. That apprehension has unfortunately proven true," he said.

Demanding significant reforms, Owaisi called for bringing back the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to the selection committee. "You will have to repeal this law. Bring back the Chief Justice of India, along with the Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition," he asserted.

Objections Raised Over Electoral Roll Revision

Owaisi also raised serious objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, demanding that it be discontinued immediately. "On what basis is this SIR being conducted? Ten crore names have been deleted, and while submitting Form 6, you are asking for mapping. How will that work? There is simply no provision for it. This SIR must be discontinued, and this law must be repealed," Owaisi stated.

Stance on Protests

Referring to security measures and barricading in the national capital ahead of protests, the AIMIM supremo defended the citizens' right to agitate, stating, "The Supreme Court itself has said that protesting is a fundamental right. People will protest, and they should protest. If you shut down Delhi, will you be able to shut down people's minds? You cannot. The entire situation has been completely mishandled."

However, when questioned about his stance on the INDIA bloc's protest march to the Supreme Court demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Owaisi chose to distance himself from the demonstration. "I have no association with it; I am not a part of it. How can I comment on it? I have nothing to say on it—it is their program, let them carry it out," he remarked.