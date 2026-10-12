BJP leader Kirit Somaiya will file a complaint against actor Imran Khan, alleging the current FIR is incomplete. Somaiya claims Khan, a foreign citizen, illegally participated in a political agitation, violating OCI provisions and visa conditions.

BJP leader to file complaint against Imran Khan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday said he would visit Mumbai's Gamdevi Police Station to file a complaint against actor Imran Khan. He alleged that the FIR registered against the actor was incomplete and sought action over alleged violations of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) provisions and visa conditions.

In a post on X on Sunday, Somaiya said he had written to and spoken with the Gamdevi Police Station regarding the FIR against the actor and announced that he would visit the police station at 12.30 pm on Monday. He further alleged that the actor should face charges for participating in an illegal political agitation and violating OCI provisions and visa conditions.

“Today I wrote & spoke to Gamdevi Police Station, Mumbai, that the FIR filed against Foreign Citizen Actor #ImranKhan is INCOMPLETE. I will visit Gamdevi Police Station tomorrow, 12 October afternoon at 12.30 pm,” Somaiya said in the post.

Today I wrote & spoke to Gamdevi Police Station Mumbai that FIR filed against Foreign Citizen Actor #ImranKhan is INCOMPLETE I will visit Gamdevi Police Station tomorrow 12 October afternoon at 12.30pm Imran Khan should be charged for taking part in illegal political agitation, violation of OCI Provisions, VISA conditions.... Foreign Citizen don't have similar rights as Indian Citizens — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) October 11, 2026

“Imran Khan should be charged for taking part in illegal political agitation, violation of OCI Provisions, VISA conditions.... Foreign Citizens don't have similar rights as Indian Citizens,” the post read.

Today, Somaiya reiterated his plan to visit the police station, saying, “Today, October 12th at 12:30 PM, I will go to Mumbai Gavdevi Police Station to file an FIR against foreign actor Imran Khan.”

Today, October 12th at 12:30 PM, I will go to Mumbai Gavdevi Police Station to file an FIR against foreign actor Imran Khan — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) October 12, 2026

Actor detained, questions restrictions

Actor Imran Khan was detained by Mumbai Police on Saturday at August Kranti Maidan, the proposed venue for a protest in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest. Following his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself apparently seated inside a police van, accompanied by the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

Speaking to the media, Khan said he had come to the location as a citizen of Mumbai and was not present with any specific demands. He questioned the restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of people's voices.

“I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” the actor said.

(ANI)