The Karbi Anglong DDMA has closed all waterfall picnic spots due to severe floods. The situation is critical in Teok and Kakojan, with NH-715 submerged. Rescue ops are underway, with the CM monitoring the situation affecting over 1.7 lakh people.

Karbi Anglong Closes Waterfall Picnic Spots

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of Karbi Anglong has ordered the closure of all waterfall picnic spots across the district until further orders in view of the prevailing flood situation and to ensure public safety.

According to an order issued by District Commissioner-cum-Chairperson of the DDMA, Aranyak Saikia, the decision has been taken as a preventive measure considering the serious flood situation in the district. The order stated that immediate steps were necessary to prevent any potential loss of life and property amid the prevailing conditions. "In view of the prevailing flood situation in the District and as a preventive measure to ensure public safety, all waterfall picnic spots within the District shall remain closed until further orders," the order read.

Widespread Disruption and Critical Flooding

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Teok and Kakojan has turned critical following flash floods triggered by continuous rainfall. A stretch of National Highway 715 has been submerged, disrupting connectivity and causing severe inconvenience to commuters. The overflowing floodwaters have created a chaotic situation in the affected areas, with normal life being badly affected.

Rescue Operations Underway

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Jorhat Fire Station In-charge Pronab Bora said rescue operations were underway across the district with eight boats deployed. "We are operating across the entire district. We have eight boats stationed in Jorhat. Yesterday, we deployed a team for rescue operations. We are doing our best to carry out rescues. It seems the weather is changing, and the water level here is receding slightly; we are hopeful that the flooding will subside somewhat by tomorrow," Bora said.

Government Intensifies Relief Efforts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the government has intensified relief and rescue efforts as the flood situation worsened, affecting over 1.70 lakh people across 12 districts in the state.

In a post on X, Sarma said he had directed all Members of Parliament (MPs) and MLAs of the affected districts to remain on the ground and closely monitor the situation. "I have asked all MPs and MLAs of the flood-affected districts to be on the ground and closely monitor the situation. I am in constant touch with all the public representatives and have assured all possible assistance from Govt of Assam to deal with this situation. As rains continue and water levels are rising, we are reinforcing our efforts to shift people to safer places and provide them with all necessary support," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)