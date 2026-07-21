Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for vandalism and stone-pelting in Connaught Place and Parliament Street during a protest. The FIRs are under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including rioting.

FIRs Filed for Vandalism and Rioting

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the vandalism of vehicles and stone-pelting in Connaught Place and Parliament Street during the protest, police sources said on Tuesday.

The officials have registered FIRs at the Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rioting in connection with incidents involving violence, vandalism, damage to public property, obstruction of government employees in the discharge of their duties, and the snatching of police gear such as jackets and helmets during the protest at Jantar Mantar, the sources said.

Violence in Connaught Place

According to police, miscreants allegedly vandalised police vehicles and pelted stones at a police team near Regal Cinema in the Outer Circle of Connaught Place. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

On Monday, Police released footage showing stone pelting in the Connaught Place area. In the video, a group of youth was seen pelting stones from behind police barricades or by stepping close to it.

Police Appeal for Peace

The Police appealed to all protestors to maintain peace, exercise restraint and cooperate with the police in ensuring peace and public order.

"All participants are requested to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, refrain from indulging in any unlawful or violent activities and comply with the lawful directions issued by police officers/personnel deployed on duty," Delhi Police said in a post on X.

The police also advised people not to believe or circulate rumours, misinformation or unverified content through any platform. "Citizens are requested to rely only on authentic sources of information and extend their cooperation to Delhi Police in maintaining peace, harmony and public order," the post added.

Over 118 Police Personnel Injured

As per the officials, during Monday's protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force.

The protesters allegedly attacked police personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach police barricades, vandalised police and other government vehicles, damaged public property, and resorted to large-scale violence, posing a serious threat to public order, the security arrangements in place, and the safety of police personnel performing their lawful duties.

As a result, more than 118 police personnel sustained injuries, including senior officers of the ranks of Special Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police, besides several women police personnel. During the scuffle, around 60 protesters were also reported to get injured. (ANI)