A fire in a Delhi residential building's parking caused two cylinder explosions and damaged four vehicles; eight residents were rescued. Separate fires were also reported at a warehouse in Swaroop Colony and a house in the Majlis Park area.

Fire in Hari Nagar Residential Building

A massive fire broke out in the parking area of a residential building in Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Tuesday morning, triggering two cylinder explosions and damaging four vehicles. Quick response from emergency services led to the safe rescue of eight residents trapped by the flames.

Delhi Fire Service Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Ravi Nath said, "There was a fire in the parking of a residence in Fateh Nagar Jail Road, Nr. Ranbir Bakery, Delhi." Providing details on the containment of the incident, a Delhi Fire Service official said, "A massive fire broke out in a building's parking area in Hari Nagar's Fateh Nagar this morning. Two cylinders exploded; four vehicles were damaged due to the fire. Firefighters rescued eight people."

Warehouse Fire in Swaroop Colony

In a separate incident, on Sunday, a massive fire broke out at a warehouse storing event management supplies in Swaroop Colony under the Fatehpur Beri police station area, spreading to an adjacent building, a fire official said. 15 fire tenders, along with Delhi Police and CATS ambulances, were rushed to the spot. Firefighters brought the fire under control. Fire department teams engaged in cooling operations to prevent any risk of the fire reigniting.

Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Rajesh Kumar Shukla said, "The exact cause of the fire is not known yet... The fire has fully engulfed the tin-shed structure. It is surrounded by a residential area. The fire had spread to an adjacent building as well. The situation is now under control. It is a Category 4 fire. There have been no casualties so far" The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

Blaze in Majlis Park House

In another incident earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out at a house in the Majlis Park area of North West Delhi, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services. According to fire department officials, a call regarding the incident was received at 9:11 pm, after which fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the location.

The fire was reported in household items inside the house. Officials said the blaze was brought under control by 10:30 pm. A total of five fire tenders were deployed in the firefighting operation. No injuries or casualties were reported. (ANI)