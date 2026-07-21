The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing, along with an opposition-moved resolution disapproving the related ordinance. The Rajya Sabha will consider a key bill on national honour.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Tuesday, a day after Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Bill in the House.

Meghwal will move the Bill, which seeks to further amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, for consideration by the House and also move that it be passed. The legislative business will be preceded by a statutory resolution moved by TMC MP Sougata Ray, Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran and Congress MP Dean Kuriakose, disapproving the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026, promulgated by the President on May 16, 2026. The two items are scheduled to be taken up together.

Other Business in Lok Sabha

The Revised List of Business for the day also includes questions, laying of papers, motions relating to parliamentary committees and matters under Rule 377. The Secretary-General is scheduled to lay on the Table nine Bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the Seventh Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha and assented to by the President.

Several Ministers are also scheduled to lay papers on the Table. These include Jitin Prasada for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Ram Nath Thakur for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Nityanand Rai for the Ministry of Home Affairs; SP Singh Baghel for the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; B L Verma for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment; and Bandi Sanjay Kumar for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The House will also take up a statement of the Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Dina Patil are scheduled to lay the statement on the final action taken by the government on recommendations and observations contained in Chapters I and V of the Second Report of the committee on action taken by the government on the recommendations and observations contained in the Twenty-first Report of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha committee on the subject, 'Smart Cities Mission: An Evaluation'.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying SP Singh Baghel is scheduled to make three statements on the status of implementation of recommendations of the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing. These relate to the 24th Report on Demands for Grants (2024-25), the 30th Report on Demands for Grants (2026-27), and the 37th Report on Demands for Grants (2025-26), pertaining to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Committee Elections

The House will also consider motions for the election of members to the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes. BJP MPs Ganesh Singh and Rodmal Nagar are scheduled to move a motion for the election of 20 Lok Sabha members to the committee for a one-year term beginning from the date of its first sitting. Another motion will recommend that the Rajya Sabha elect 10 of its members to associate with the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes for a one-year term and communicate the names of those elected to the Lok Sabha.

Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Jai Parkash are scheduled to move a motion recommending that the Rajya Sabha nominate one of its members to associate with the Committee on Public Accounts for the unexpired portion of its term, following the resignation of BJP MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray from the Rajya Sabha with effect from June 8, 2026. Similarly, BJP MPs Baijayant Panda and Shankar Lalwani will move a motion recommending that the Rajya Sabha nominate one member to associate with the Committee on Public Undertakings for the unexpired portion of its term, following the resignation of Debashish Samantaray from the Rajya Sabha with effect from May 25, 2026.

Rajya Sabha's Business for the Day

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is set to take up the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, for introduction and, subject to its introduction, consideration and passing on Tuesday, according to the Revised List of Business. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will seek leave to introduce the Bill, which seeks to further amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Committee Reports and Elections

The House will also take up papers to be laid on the Table by Union Ministers Prataprao Jadhav for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Pankaj Chaudhary for the Ministry of Finance, and Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Murli Deora and BJP MP Sadanand Mhalu Shet Tanavade are scheduled to present the 257th Report of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation, covering the Competition Commission of India (Commitment) Regulations, 2024; Competition Commission of India (Settlement) Regulations, 2024; Competition Commission of India (Determination of Turnover or income) Regulations, 2024; and Competition Commission of India (Determination of Monetary Penalty) Guidelines, 2024.

The House will also take up a statement of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs. BJP MP Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute and DMK MP R Girajaran are scheduled to lay the Final Action Taken Statement by the Government on the recommendations and observations contained in Chapters I and V of the Second Report of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha committee on action taken by the government on the recommendations and observations contained in its Twenty-first Report of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha on 'Smart Cities Mission: An Evaluation', pertaining to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The Rajya Sabha will also consider a motion by Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda for the election of one member from among the members of the House to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar. The election is being held to fill the vacancy caused by the retirement of Mamata Mohanta from the Rajya Sabha on April 2, 2026, in accordance with the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences Act, 1956, as amended by the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (Amendment) Act, 2012.

Union Minister L Murugan will move a motion for the appointment of two Rajya Sabha members to the Joint Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The motion follows vacancies caused by the retirement of Saket Gokhale and Bhubaneswar Kalita from the Rajya Sabha. The motion proposes BJP MP Manmohan Samal and TMC MP Sagarika Ghose to fill the vacancies and communicate their names to the Lok Sabha.

Opposition to Continue Protests

The consideration of any item of Government Business entered in the List of Business for Monday, July 20, 2026, and not concluded on that day will also be taken up today. The legislative agenda comes a day after repeated adjournments in both Houses on the opening day of the Monsoon Session, with Opposition members pressing for discussions on the NEET-UG paper leak, problems faced by students and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir Trust. Opposition parties also demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Opposition is expected to continue its protests on Tuesday, with floor leaders of Opposition parties scheduled to meet at 10 am in the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out their strategy for the second day of the session. The Monsoon Session of Parliament will continue till August 13. (ANI)