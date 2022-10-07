Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs; IMD issues yellow alert for next two days

According to an official, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city and the surrounding districts of Thane, Palghar, and the Konkan region for the next two days. The city went under cloud cover and experienced incessant rainfall beginning in the afternoon, with parts of the city experiencing heavy rains and thunderstorms.

After a gap, Mumbai received heavy rain on Friday afternoon, especially in the southern part of the city, the Fort, JJ Flyover, Mahatma Phule market and Nariman Point. Several areas in Thane, including Dombivli, Hiranandani Estate, and others, experienced heavy rain.

According to an official, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city and the surrounding districts of Thane, Palghar, and the Konkan region for the next two days.

Thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rains, and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) are expected in isolated areas on Friday and Saturday, according to the IMD.

According to civic officials, the city went under cloud cover and experienced incessant rainfall beginning in the afternoon, with parts of the city experiencing heavy rains and thunderstorms.

A civic official said that between 11 am and 2 pm, the island city, eastern, and western suburbs received an average of 1.05 mm, 9.12 mm, and 1.28 mm of rain, respectively.

Eastern suburbs like Vikhroli received up to 35 mm of rain in four hours, adding that there had been no reports of major flooding anywhere in the city.

Despite the heavy rain, public transportation services provided by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Railways remained unaffected.

According to a Central Railway spokesperson, local train services on all three corridors operate normally.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8 am, Mumbai's island city, eastern and western suburbs received 04.66mm, 02.69mm, and 01.39mm of average rainfall, respectively.

Meanwhile, the residents in Mumbai started sharing rain updates on Twitter. Many were perplexed as to why the city was still receiving rain in October.

So far, there have been no reports of severe flooding in the city. The monsoon in Mumbai is expected to last at least until October 15th.

