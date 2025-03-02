Kiara Advani's 7 elegant formal outfit ideas for a glamorous look

Lifestyle
For a comfortable and stylish outfit for office interviews, consider a multi-colored shaded co-ord set like Kiara's.
Achieve a professional and stylish look like Kiara with a white blazer, flared pants, and a bralette.
For a bright look at office meetings, wear a one-shoulder neon pantsuit like Kiara.
Wear a white and green splash print co-ord set and halter neck top like Kiara. You can also wear a white blazer.
Kiara's black pantsuit and bralette will make you look classy and stylish at meetings or interviews.
To look bright and classy in red, wear a red pantsuit and a satin bow-style belt.
Look stunning like Kiara by wearing straight-cut pants and a dark purple puff-sleeved blazer.
Madhuri Dixit's 5 elegant dress styles for women over 50 years
5 ways to make your makeup last all day
[PHOTOS] Kiara Advani inspired short dress for bachelorette party
Ramadan 2025: Sara Ali Khan inspired stylish suit designs for Iftar