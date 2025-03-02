Lifestyle

Kiara Advani's 7 elegant formal outfit ideas for a glamorous look

1. Multi-Colored Shaded Co-ord Set

For a comfortable and stylish outfit for office interviews, consider a multi-colored shaded co-ord set like Kiara's.

2. Royal White Pantsuit

Achieve a professional and stylish look like Kiara with a white blazer, flared pants, and a bralette.

3. Neon Pantsuit

For a bright look at office meetings, wear a one-shoulder neon pantsuit like Kiara.

4. Splash Print Co-ord Set

Wear a white and green splash print co-ord set and halter neck top like Kiara. You can also wear a white blazer.

5. Black Pantsuit

Kiara's black pantsuit and bralette will make you look classy and stylish at meetings or interviews.

6. Red Formal Co-ord Set

To look bright and classy in red, wear a red pantsuit and a satin bow-style belt.

7. Purple Pantsuit

Look stunning like Kiara by wearing straight-cut pants and a dark purple puff-sleeved blazer.

