Madhuri Dixit's 5 elegant dress styles for women over 50 years

1. Sequin Fur Bodycon Dress

Madhuri is wearing a sequin fur dress in this, which looks stylish. You can wear such dresses to events like cocktail parties. Try hoops earrings with it.

2. Short Dress

In this photo, Madhuri Dixit is wearing a red short dress. She has completed this look with minimal makeup and studs. You must also try this look of Madhuri.

3. Long Dress

Madhuri is wearing a blue long dress in this, which is giving a very elegant look. Such dresses are best for everything from parties to outings.

4. Leather Look Sleeveless Dress

Madhuri is wearing a black leather dress in this photo. She has carried matching hoops with it. If you also try something like this, you will look best in it.

5. Thigh High Slit Dress

Madhuri is wearing a black high slit dress in this. Madhuri has paired this black thigh high slit dress with a diamond necklace, which looks quite royal.

