Madhuri Dixit's 5 elegant dress styles for women over 50 years

Lifestyle
Madhuri is wearing a sequin fur dress in this, which looks stylish. You can wear such dresses to events like cocktail parties. Try hoops earrings with it.
In this photo, Madhuri Dixit is wearing a red short dress. She has completed this look with minimal makeup and studs. You must also try this look of Madhuri.
Madhuri is wearing a blue long dress in this, which is giving a very elegant look. Such dresses are best for everything from parties to outings.
Madhuri is wearing a black leather dress in this photo. She has carried matching hoops with it. If you also try something like this, you will look best in it.
Madhuri is wearing a black high slit dress in this. Madhuri has paired this black thigh high slit dress with a diamond necklace, which looks quite royal.
