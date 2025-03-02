Tamil Nadu weather update: Temperature to increase in coming days? Will it rain?

There is a chance of rain in the Delta and southern districts of Tamil Nadu. The Meteorological Department has warned that the temperature may increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius. The sky will be cloudy in Chennai.

The Meteorological Department has informed about how the impact of rain and sun will be in the coming days as there was widespread rain in the Delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Rain

As severe heat was scorching Tamil Nadu in the month of February, the public avoided going out during the day. In this situation, the Meteorological Department had informed that there will be rain in the Delta districts of Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and southern districts. Accordingly, it rained in various places for the last three days. In this situation, the Meteorological Department has warned that the temperature will increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

chennai meteorological department

Regarding this, the Chennai Meteorological Department said in a press release: "A cyclonic circulation prevails over the Comorin area and adjoining Maldives up to the west-central Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka. Due to this, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in a few places in South Tamil Nadu, one or two places in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today."

Tamilnadu Weather Update

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in one or two places in South Tamil Nadu tomorrow. Dry weather is likely to prevail in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Generally dry weather is likely to prevail in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from March 4th to March 8th.

Temperature

The Meteorological Department has warned that the maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in one or two places from tomorrow to the 6th.

Chennai Weather Update

The sky is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburban areas today. Generally, light fog will be seen in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 34° Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 25° Celsius.

Chennai Fog

Similarly, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy tomorrow. Generally, light fog will be seen in the morning. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to be around 34° Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24-25° Celsius.

