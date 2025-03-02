'Stay Positive & Fight for Truth': IIT Baba Abhay Singh BREAKS SILENCE on Debate Controversy

Abhay Singh, known as 'IIT Baba' for blending science and spirituality, recently faced controversy during a Noida news channel debate. He alleged that individuals in saffron attire assaulted him during the program, prompting a police complaint. In response, Abhay Singh urged supporters to 'keep being positive and keep fighting for truth and Knowledge.' Following the incident, a video of him responding ro the controversy went viral, drawing mixed reactions.