The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) alleged that police stopped the convoy of its Working President KT Rama Rao in Jangaon district. KTR was on his way to inspect the Kannepalli Pump House, where the party has alleged water wastage.

KTR's Convoy Blocked, BRS Alleges

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday alleged that police stopped the convoy of the party's Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) at Pembarthi in Jangaon district while he was on his way to visit the Kannepalli Pump House.

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According to the BRS, KTR, accompanied by senior party leaders, was travelling to the pump house when police allegedly deployed heavy security personnel along the Hyderabad-Warangal Highway and erected barricades at multiple locations. The party alleged that police attempted to prevent vehicles carrying BRS leaders, party workers and farmers from reaching the site.

BRS further claimed that police blocked KTR's convoy at Pembarthi by placing barricades on the highway, triggering a heated argument between BRS leaders and police personnel. The development comes as KTR led a BRS delegation from Hyderabad to inspect the Kannepalli Pump House, where the party has alleged that water is being wasted. According to the BRS, the delegation is expected to reach the pump house around 1:30 pm. KTR is also scheduled to address a press conference at the site between 2 pm and 3 pm.

BRS Continues Criticism of Congress Government

The visit comes amid the BRS's continued criticism of the Congress government in Telangana over governance and public administration. Earlier on July 2, KTR accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of "cowardice," alleging that the Congress government backed out of a public debate on the state's debt.

Addressing the media, KTR claimed that the government had challenged the opposition but later avoided facing questions. He alleged that the BRS had made arrangements at Telangana Bhavan to receive Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, but the minister did not turn up. KTR also criticised the arrest of senior BRS leader T Harish Rao and other party members, calling it a "shameful display of cowardice." He alleged that police stopped him from proceeding towards Gun Park for a public debate with other ministers, accusing the government of using law enforcement to suppress opposition voices. (ANI)