A viral video from Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district captures the poignant grief of a mother monkey who refuses to part with her dead infant. The monkey is seen clutching the baby, kissing and licking it, in a heart-wrenching display that has sparked conversations online about animal maternal instincts and grief.

A poignant video from Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district has gone viral on social media, capturing the apparent grief of a mother monkey carrying the body of her dead infant and refusing to part with it. In the video, the female monkey can be seen clutching the infant close to her chest and constantly licking and kissing it, as if trying to bring it back to life. Online viewers have responded well to the poignant sequences, which have spurred conversations on animal maternal instincts.

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User Umesh Avasthi posted the video on X, writing that a mother's love knows no bounds and that the monkey's behaviour serves as a poignant reminder that all animals feel love and grief. He observed that many spectators were profoundly touched by the scene, which emphasised the universality of a mother's relationship with her kid.

The video has garnered a lot of attention due to its emotional effect more than any particular occurrence, even if the circumstances behind the infant monkey's death are still unknown.

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Another Heartwarming Incident

On social media, a video from the Mandi region of Himachal Pradesh shows a monkey carrying a puppy up a tree and providing it with exceptional care. The incident reportedly took place in the Rewalsar neighbourhood of Mandi. According to local sources, the monkey picked up a stray puppy from the side of the road and then climbed roughly 20 feet up a tree. Concerned that the animal would drop the puppy from the height, a number of the locals gathered under the tree as soon as they noticed the strange sight.

Despite their concerns, the monkey appeared to treat and groom the puppy as if it were its own offspring. Witnesses reported that the monkey spent ten to fifteen minutes sitting on the tree, holding the puppy close. After spending some time on the tree, the monkey descended and left the puppy safely on the ground. The dog was unharmed.