A political storm has erupted over alleged disrespect to Vande Mataram by top Congress leaders during I-Day celebrations. The BJP has launched protests and filed police complaints, while the Congress has rejected the charges, calling it a political move.

Street protests, police complaints, and a high-pitched political battle have erupted nationwide following allegations that top Congress leaders showed disrespect to Vande Mataram during Independence Day celebrations at AICC headquarters.

While the BJP has escalated its attack through demonstrations and legal actions, the opposition has hit back, rejecting the charges and accusing the ruling party of weaponising patriotism for political gains. With the ruling party accusing top Congress leadership of showing disrespect to the national song, the opposition leaders strongly defended their position, calling the incident a communication issue and accusing the BJP of politicising patriotism.

BJP's Multi-pronged Offensive

The BJP has launched a multi-pronged offensive against the grand old party, moving from scathing political remarks to street protests and formal police complaints. The protest was held outside the Congress office in Srinagar on Sunday over the alleged disrespect towards Vande Mataram during the Congress' Independence Day celebrations.

Amid the protest, Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur alleged that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge showed disrespect towards the national song during the party's Independence Day programme. Accusing top opposition figures of undermining the sanctity of national celebrations during the AICC programme, Altaf Thakur remarked, "As the Congress was preparing to hoist the Tricolour on Independence Day, the National Song was played, yet Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge showed disrespect towards it."

Meanwhile, leading the charge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of "shamelessness", alleging that party leader Sonia Gandhi attempted to halt the rendition of Vande Mataram midway during the headquarters event. On Sunday, Amit Shah accused the Congress of "shamelessness" over Vande Mataram, alleging that party leader Sonia Gandhi stopped the national song midway at the Congress headquarters.

Referring to a video from the Congress headquarters, Shah said, "Look at their (Congress') shamelessness. The anthem Vande Mataram was being sung at the Congress Party headquarters. During the anthem, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi told the Congress President to stop singing. We all just kept watching on TV."

"Sonia ji, 140 crore people are watching you. This sin you have committed will never be forgiven by the people of this country. How can anyone even dream of leaving the anthem Vande Mataram incomplete? The people of Congress should feel ashamed," he said while addressing a public gathering.

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya claimed that Sonia Gandhi became "agitated" after the initial stanzas were sung and asked for the rendition to be stopped, with Rahul Gandhi also appearing to signal an end to the performance. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari further criticised the Congress leadership, alleging that the opposition party harbors deep discomfort and disrespect toward the national song.

Targeting Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Tiwari remarked, "For the first time, the entire 'Vande Mataram' was sung at the Congress headquarters on Independence Day. After the initial stanzas of Vande Mataram were sung, Sonia Gandhi became agitated and asked for the rendition to be stopped rather than played in full. Rahul Gandhi too appeared to signal that it should end."

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain echoed these views, calling the reaction during the recitation unfortunate. Hussain said, "The country knows how uncomfortable they grew while Vande Mataram was being sung and it is unfortunate that attempts were made to stop the singing of the song."

Meanwhile, local BJP leaders took formal legal steps, with Vikas Puttur lodging a complaint at the Urwa Police Station in Karnataka seeking an FIR against Sonia Gandhi, threatening to approach the Karnataka High Court if action is not taken.

Congress Hits Back, Rejects Charges

However, the Congress asserted that Sonia Gandhi's actions had nothing to do with the national song played at the venue. The party maintained that she was merely trying to ensure that the correct arrangements for Vande Mataram were sung properly in the event. Rejecting the severe criticism and counter-attacking the ruling establishment over broader legislative and governance actions, opposition leaders stepped forward to defend their stance and question the Centre's legislative procedures.

On the other hand, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal rejected the allegations and asserted that his party deeply respects Vande Mataram and accused the BJP of using the national song and freedom struggle as political weapons. Explaining the events at the AICC headquarters, Venugopal maintained it was merely a communication issue and said that Congress has respect for Vande Mataram.

"For the BJP, everything is political. For us, it is emotional. What happened at the AICC headquarters was a communication issue. We are people who respect Vande Mataram. The Congress has a clear stand on Vande Mataram, and you will understand it in due course," Venugopal said.

Rejecting the allegations, Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan slammed the central government over the passing of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, criticising the lack of legislative debate and questioning the parliamentary process. Speaking to ANI, the minister claimed that the BJP is always against communal harmony, stating, "We are ready to sing two paragraphs. The Parliament passed the Bill without any discussion, without voting. We don't want a certificate from the BJP. They are always against communal harmony."

The controversy erupted after visuals from the Independence Day programme at the Congress headquarters showed senior party leaders speaking among themselves while Vande Mataram was being recited. BJP leaders have criticised their conduct, alleging that it amounted to disrespect towards the National Song.

With legal complaints filed and leaders on both sides digging in their heels, the fallout from the Independence Day events and recent parliamentary actions continues to be a major talking point in national politics. (ANI)