    'Sickness not life-threatening': SC refuses bail to jailed Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji

    The Supreme Court advised jailed Tamil Nadu minister to pursue regular bail through the appropriate legal avenues, while highlighting that the earlier remarks made by the Madras High Court regarding the denial of medical bail wouldn't pose an obstruction.

    'Sickness not life-threatening': SC refuses bail to jailed Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji
    In a setback for Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, the Supreme Court declined to grant him bail on medical grounds in an alleged money laundering case pursued by the Enforcement Directorate. The court's ruling came after it expressed skepticism regarding the severity of Balaji's medical condition, stating it didn't appear to be life-threatening or critical.

    Despite seeking medical bail, Balaji was permitted to withdraw his plea by the court, which remained unconvinced about the gravity of his health concerns. The Supreme Court instead advised him to pursue regular bail through the appropriate legal avenues, while highlighting that the earlier remarks made by the Madras High Court regarding the denial of medical bail wouldn't pose an obstruction.

    1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Lieutenant Governor nod to Supreme Court appeal against acquittal

    The bench clarified that any comments made in the interim order would not hinder the petitioner from filing a regular bail application, signaling the case's dismissal upon the petitioner's withdrawal.

    Initially hesitant to proceed, the court saw the plea withdrawn, closing the matter.

    Earlier, the apex court had requested Balaji to submit his medical records. In rejecting the bail plea, the high court highlighted that Balaji's health report didn't indicate a condition that necessitated release on bail for treatment.

    Arrested on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate, Balaji's arrest was tied to a money laundering investigation linked to a cash-for-jobs scandal from his tenure as Transport Minister in the previous AIADMK administration.

    Abigail Kidnapping Case: Kerala Police hunts for kidnappers who sought Rs 10 lakh ransom

