Union Health Minister JP Nadda has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for observation after experiencing uneasiness. He underwent tests including a coronary angiography and is currently in stable condition, according to a press release from the hospital.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda is currently stable and has been admitted to the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS, Delhi, for observation after he was evaluated for uneasiness with tests, including a coronary angiography.

According to the press release issued by AIIMS, Nadda was evaluated for uneasiness on the evening of August 13 and underwent tests including a coronary angiography.

"Shri JP Nadda, Hon'ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare, was evaluated for uneasiness with tests including a coronary angiography on the evening of 13th August 2026. He is currently stable and admitted for observation in the Dept of Cardiology," AIIMS said in the press release.

(ANI)