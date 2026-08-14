A 13-year-old cyclist was crushed by a car in Kanpur and dragged several metres. The driver fled after abandoning the vehicle. Police are investigating.

A 13-year-old cyclist was crushed by a car in Kanpur's Kalyanpur area on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 7 PM in Kailash Vihar, located in the Awas Vikas colony.

The victim, Aadi Tiwari, is a Class 8 student at Escort World School and a resident of Kailash Vihar. His father, Sandeep Tiwari, works at a private company, while his grandfather retired as an inspector from the police department in 2008.

CCTV footage captured the entire incident, including the child being dragged

According to the family, Aadi was cycling outside his house when a speeding car approached him. The child stopped his cycle and signalled with his hand, but the driver did not stop and ran over him.

After the collision, the student got trapped under the rear wheel of the car along with his bicycle. Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated, dragging the child along the road for atleast 30 feet. Local residents heard the commotion and chased the car. As a crowd gathered, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.

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The injured child was taken to a private hospital by his family. His condition is being monitored. Police were informed via the 112 control room.

Police seized the car and brought it to the Kalyanpur police station. CCTV footage from the area captured the entire incident, showing the collision and the child being dragged.

The family has alleged that the driver deliberately tried to crush the child. Sandeep Tiwari demanded strict action against the accused.

Police said they are identifying the driver based on CCTV footage and vehicle registration. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.