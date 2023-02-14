Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has the ban on old petrol, diesel cars been revoked in Delhi-NCR? Here's the truth

    According to some media reports, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has reversed its decision to ban ten-year-old diesel cars and fifteen-year-old petrol cars. You only need to pay Rs 5,000 to renew your vehicle's registration certificate. Know what the official said. 

    Has the ban on old petrol, diesel cars been revoked in Delhi-NCR? Here's the truth - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 6:36 PM IST

    The Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has not issued any notification that permits diesel vehicles older than ten years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi, said transport commissioner Ashish Kundra on Tuesday, February 14. 

    Kundra denied that the MoRTH had issued a notification lifting the ban on operating old vehicles. Following the rules laid down in various orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (2015) and the Supreme Court (2018), any registered diesel vehicle more than ten years old, and any registered petrol vehicle more than 15 years old, are not permitted to operate in the national capital region (NCR).

    The transport commissioner said, "The transport department's enforcement teams are conducting a citywide drive against overage vehicles, and such vehicles are being seized."

    Between January 2022 and October 2022, over 5 million old vehicles were de-registered in Delhi. Around 3 million of these vehicles were petrol vehicles older than 15 years, with the remainder being diesel vehicles.

    According to a transportation department official, they have started receiving inquiries about the alleged change in rules on social media. Driving such vehicles is illegal in Delhi. In a series of tweets on Monday, the Union Road Transport Ministry tried to clarify the facts.

     

    The ministry tweeted, "Fake news is circulating on social media claiming that the MoRTH has issued a notification lifting the ban imposed by the Hon'ble NGT on vehicles in Delhi NCR (10-year-old for diesel and 15-year-old for petrol). "It also claims that such vehicles' registrations can be renewed for Rs 5,000. The NGT's ban, which the Supreme Court upheld, is still in effect, the Ministry of R&T wants to make clear." 

    Also Read: More than 1.25 lakh old vehicles to be deregistered for pollution control in Noida: Report

    Also Read: NGT orders to phase out vehicles older than 15 yrs in West Bengal

    Also Read: National Green Tribunal refuses to modify order directing deregistration 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2023, 6:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Post Pulwama terror attack, security situation in Kashmir improved: CRPF IG snt

    Post-Pulwama terror attack, security situation in Kashmir improved: CRPF IG

    IIT Bombay refutes charges of caste discrimination in institute after student's death - adt

    IIT Bombay refutes charges of caste discrimination in institute after student's death

    PM Modi calls Air India-Airbus deal 'landmark event' as Tata orders 250 aircrafts AJR

    PM Modi calls Air India-Airbus deal 'landmark event' as Tata orders 250 aircrafts

    Aero India 2023: Hanuman goes missing from HAL's next-gen fighter trainer

    Aero India 2023: Hanuman goes missing from HAL's next-gen fighter trainer

    Aero India 2023: US lands more firepower in Bengaluru, 2 B-1B bombers join aircraft line-up

    Aero India 2023: US lands more firepower in Bengaluru, 2 B-1B bombers join aircraft line-up

    Recent Stories

    Happy valentines my wifey - Prithvi Shaw confirms relationship with Nidhi Tapadia in now-deleted Instagram story-ayh

    'Happy valentines my wifey' - Prithvi Shaw confirms relationship with Nidhi Tapadia in now-deleted Insta story

    Post Pulwama terror attack, security situation in Kashmir improved: CRPF IG snt

    Post-Pulwama terror attack, security situation in Kashmir improved: CRPF IG

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul share novel secrets of their fairy-tale love story on Valentine's Day vma

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul share novel secrets of their fairy-tale love story on Valentine's Day

    On Valentine's Day, Sukesh Chandrasekhar sends Jacqueline Fernandez a message from outside court vma

    On Valentine's Day, Sukesh Chandrasekhar sends Jacqueline Fernandez a message from outside court

    IIT Bombay refutes charges of caste discrimination in institute after student's death - adt

    IIT Bombay refutes charges of caste discrimination in institute after student's death

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon