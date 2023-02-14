Has the ban on old petrol, diesel cars been revoked in Delhi-NCR? Here's the truth

According to some media reports, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has reversed its decision to ban ten-year-old diesel cars and fifteen-year-old petrol cars. You only need to pay Rs 5,000 to renew your vehicle's registration certificate. Know what the official said.

The Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has not issued any notification that permits diesel vehicles older than ten years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi, said transport commissioner Ashish Kundra on Tuesday, February 14.

Kundra denied that the MoRTH had issued a notification lifting the ban on operating old vehicles. Following the rules laid down in various orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (2015) and the Supreme Court (2018), any registered diesel vehicle more than ten years old, and any registered petrol vehicle more than 15 years old, are not permitted to operate in the national capital region (NCR).

The transport commissioner said, "The transport department's enforcement teams are conducting a citywide drive against overage vehicles, and such vehicles are being seized."

Between January 2022 and October 2022, over 5 million old vehicles were de-registered in Delhi. Around 3 million of these vehicles were petrol vehicles older than 15 years, with the remainder being diesel vehicles.

According to a transportation department official, they have started receiving inquiries about the alleged change in rules on social media. Driving such vehicles is illegal in Delhi. In a series of tweets on Monday, the Union Road Transport Ministry tried to clarify the facts.

The ministry tweeted, "Fake news is circulating on social media claiming that the MoRTH has issued a notification lifting the ban imposed by the Hon'ble NGT on vehicles in Delhi NCR (10-year-old for diesel and 15-year-old for petrol). "It also claims that such vehicles' registrations can be renewed for Rs 5,000. The NGT's ban, which the Supreme Court upheld, is still in effect, the Ministry of R&T wants to make clear."

