Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NGT orders to phase out vehicles older than 15 yrs in West Bengal

    The tribunal stated that the state government must ensure that public vehicles below BS-IV (Bharat Stage) are phased out over the next six months.
     

    NGT orders to phase out vehicles older than 15 yrs in West Bengal - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 2:07 PM IST

    The National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered that all vehicles older than 15 years be phased out in West Bengal within the next six months.

    In its order, the tribunal stated that the state government must ensure that public vehicles below BS-IV (Bharat Stage) are phased out over the next six months, with only BS-IV vehicles operating after that in the state, including Kolkata and Howrah.

    The order issued by the NGT's eastern bench in Kolkata read that with the advent of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses and electric buses, a shift to cleaner and greener technology may be made while phasing out the older vehicles. The bench includes judicial member Justice B Amit Sthalekar and expert member Saibal Dasgupta.

    Construction activities, municipal solid waste burning, vehicular pollution, road dust, and emissions from hot-mix plants and stone crushers are Kolkata and Howrah's major sources of pollution.

    A senior official of the state pollution control board stated that approximately 25 per cent of the PM2.5 pollution (ultrafine particles 30 times finer than the thickness of human hair that can penetrate deep inside the lungs if inhaled) and 10 per cent of the PM10 pollution (coarser particles that can make you sick) comes from polluting vehicles in Kolkata.

    "This is a historical order. But this is only the beginning, and the work must continue. There are approximately 10 million such old vehicles on the road in the state, and it is possible that all of them will not be phased out within the six-month time frame. We are concerned about this and will pursue it more aggressively," said Subhas Datta, a green activist who petitioned the NGT in 2021.

    According to government estimates, there were 219,137 commercial vehicles and 1,820,382 private vehicles that were more than 15 years old in Kolkata in 2019. Six hundred ninety-seven thousand six hundred thirty-five commercial vehicles and 6,501,179 private vehicles must be phased out across the state.

    The West Bengal Pollution Control Board had already contracted CSIR-NEERI to conduct a source apportionment study and emission inventory development in the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah.

    In its affidavit to the tribunal, the state government stated that several measures had been implemented to reduce pollution in Kolkata and Howrah. While a few hundred old vehicles have been phased out in Kolkata and its outskirts, electric and CNG buses are being introduced, and water sprinklers and water canons, among other things, are being used to control road dust.

    "In Kolkata, we want to launch more than 1200 electric buses. There are already 80 such buses operating in the city," said a senior official with the state transportation department.

    Also Read: Punish if guilty, says Mamata on minister Partha Chatterjee's arrest

    Also Read: Mamata Banerjee ignored 3 calls made by Partha Chatterjee after his arrest?

    Also Read: Who is Arpita Mukherjee, the actor who became WB minister Partha Chatterjee's aide

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shiv Sena will soon have its CM again, vows Uddhav Thackeray - adt

    Shiv Sena will soon have its CM again, vows Uddhav Thackeray

    Boycott Flipkart trends over depression tee with Sushant Singh Rajput s photo gcw

    'Boycott Flipkart' trends over 'depression' tee with Sushant Singh Rajput's photo

    Jet Airways to resume commercial operations from September, 5 updates - adt

    Jet Airways to resume commercial operations from September | 5 updates

    Supreme Court upholds the validity of various PMLA provisions

    Setback for Karti Chidambaram, SC upholds right to arrest under PMLA

    From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

    From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

    Recent Stories

    Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Indian Police Force drb

    Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Indian Police Force

    Samsung launches Buy Now Pay Later option for smartphones in India all about it gcw

    Samsung launches 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option for smartphones in India; all about it

    Shiv Sena will soon have its CM again, vows Uddhav Thackeray - adt

    Shiv Sena will soon have its CM again, vows Uddhav Thackeray

    Emergency Shreyas Talpade to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut film first look out drb

    Emergency: Shreyas Talpade to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut's film; first look, out

    Want to improve your SEX drive? Avocados to Saffron to Almonds and more food for healthy sex life RBA

    Want to improve your SEX drive? Avocados to Saffron to Almonds and more food for healthy sex life

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon