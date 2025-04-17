A man has claimed that doctors at the Kota Medical College in Rajasthan mistakenly operated on his paralysed father instead of him

In a case of alleged medical negligence, a man has claimed that doctors at the Kota Medical College in Rajasthan mistakenly operated on his paralysed father instead of him who was scheduled for surgery.

The victim, Manish, had been admitted to the hospital after suffering injuries in an accident. As he was preparing to undergo surgery on Saturday, he called upon his paralysed father for support during the time.

However, what unfolded next, left Manish shaken.

“I met with an accident and got injured. Since there’s no one else to help, I called my father, who is paralysed, to be with me,” Manish recounted. “My surgery was scheduled for Saturday, so I asked him to sit and wait outside the operation theatre."

Manish claims the doctors somehow ended up operating on his father — a paralysed man who had accompanied his son for support.

"I was inside the OT—I don’t know what happened, but now my father has 5–6 stitches on him,” he added.

Manish added he cannot recall the name of the doctor who performed the procedure.

"I don't remember the name of the doctor who operated on me. I am also lying around in this condition. What can I do?" he said helplessly.