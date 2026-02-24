The IMD has put Hyderabad and Rangareddy on high alert, issuing an Orange Alert for heavy rains today. According to the Telangana Weatherman, the city is currently dry, but the rains are expected to begin again from the afternoon. He also alerted that Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Gadwal districts are likely to get rain in the next couple of hours.