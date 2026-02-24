- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning For THESE Places; Check
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning For THESE Places; Check
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The rains lashing Telangana are not stopping anytime soon. The weather department says they will continue today as well. So, which districts are on high alert? Let's find out
Rains in the Telugu States
Right now, both Telugu states are getting unseasonal rains. Just when summer should be kicking in with high temperatures, the weather has suddenly become cool. While light drizzles are pleasant, the strong winds, thunderstorms, and hailstorms are making people and farmers very worried. These unexpected rains might cause major losses for farmers.
Low Pressure in the Bay of Bengal
A series of low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal are causing these rains in the Telugu states. Last week, two such systems formed, and one has already weakened. But the low-pressure system in the southwest Bay of Bengal has grown stronger, bringing heavy rain. A surface trough has also joined it, leading to moderate and sometimes heavy showers.
Heavy Rains in Telangana
Yesterday, on February 23rd, a Monday, many districts in Telangana received rain, which continued through the night. The Hyderabad Met Centre is warning that these rains will likely continue today, February 24th, a Tuesday. They are expecting light rains with thunderstorms in Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Suryapet, and Wanaparthy districts in the next two to three hours.
Orange Alert for Hyderabad
The IMD has put Hyderabad and Rangareddy on high alert, issuing an Orange Alert for heavy rains today. According to the Telangana Weatherman, the city is currently dry, but the rains are expected to begin again from the afternoon. He also alerted that Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Gadwal districts are likely to get rain in the next couple of hours.
Heavy Rains in These Areas
Sangareddy district has already seen heavy rains. Areas like Narayankhed, Kondapur, and Sadasivpet experienced thunderstorms late at night. The rains also continued in Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Bhuvanagiri, Nirmal, Asifabad, Jagtial, and Kothagudem districts. In Hyderabad, several areas including Alwal, Secunderabad, Jubilee Hills, and Basheer Bagh got heavy showers.
Highest Rainfall Here
Today, on February 24th, the weather department has warned of rains in Adilabad, Komram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, and Nagarkurnool districts. So far, Chandampet in Nalgonda district has recorded the highest rainfall at 6 cm.
Rains in AP
The low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is showing its effect on Andhra Pradesh too. Rains have already started in several districts. Alluri Sitarama Raju district is currently receiving showers. The IMD has also warned that Vijayawada might get rain today. The weather department announced a rain forecast for the Rayalaseema districts as well.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.