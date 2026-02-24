- Home
- India
- Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures Soar Past 30°C Ahead of Holi, IMD Forecasts Clear Skies
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures Soar Past 30°C Ahead of Holi, IMD Forecasts Clear Skies
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is witnessing an early transition into summer as temperatures steadily rise past 30°C ahead of Holi. Clear skies and sharp afternoon sunshine signal the end of winter chill in the capital
Clear Skies and Rising Day Temperatures
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will experience mainly clear skies on February 24, with only light morning fog or mist in some areas. As the day advances, the weather is expected to remain pleasant but noticeably warmer.
Minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 12°C and 14°C, while maximum temperatures may range between 29°C and 31°C. On Monday, Safdarjung, the city’s base observatory, recorded a maximum of 30.5°C — nearly five degrees above normal. The Ridge area was the warmest at 31°C, followed by Ayanagar at 30.4°C and Lodi Road at 30.1°C. Palam recorded a slightly lower maximum of 28.6°C.
Winter Fades as Early Summer Sets In
The prolonged cold spell in the capital has effectively come to an end. While early mornings and late evenings still carry a mild chill, afternoons are turning increasingly warm with strong sunshine across New Delhi, North Delhi, West Delhi and surrounding NCR regions.
This gradual temperature rise ahead of Holi marks an early shift toward summer-like conditions. Unlike previous weeks, no rainfall has been recorded across major weather stations, further contributing to the warming trend.
Weekly Forecast: Dusty Winds and Further Rise Expected
Looking ahead, February 25 and 26 may see surface winds blowing at 15–25 km per hour across Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. These winds could lead to slightly dusty conditions in some areas.
A weak western disturbance is likely to affect the Himalayan region around February 26, which may have a marginal impact on temperatures in the capital. However, between February 27 and March 1, the maximum temperature could climb to 33°C, intensifying the early summer feel across the region.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.