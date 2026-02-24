According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will experience mainly clear skies on February 24, with only light morning fog or mist in some areas. As the day advances, the weather is expected to remain pleasant but noticeably warmer.

Minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 12°C and 14°C, while maximum temperatures may range between 29°C and 31°C. On Monday, Safdarjung, the city’s base observatory, recorded a maximum of 30.5°C — nearly five degrees above normal. The Ridge area was the warmest at 31°C, followed by Ayanagar at 30.4°C and Lodi Road at 30.1°C. Palam recorded a slightly lower maximum of 28.6°C.