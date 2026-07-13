Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said the govt will develop Government Colleges as Model Sanskriti Colleges to make the state a global higher education hub. 22 have been set up, with a focus on skill-based education in sectors like AI and robotics.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said the government has decided to develop Government Colleges as Model Sanskriti Colleges as part of its aim to make Haryana a global destination for higher education. He said so far, 22 Model Sanskriti Colleges have been established. The Government's objective is to ensure that every youth in the state has access to quality higher education close to home.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Chief Minister was addressing a function at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, on Sunday. He said that providing skill-based education for human capital development is one of the Government's foremost priorities. Accordingly, Haryana is preparing its youth for emerging sectors of the future such as artificial intelligence, green technologies, the semiconductor ecosystem, cyber security, data analytics and robotics.

Commitment to World-Class Education

According to a release, he said that the Government is committed to providing world-class education and infrastructure to the youth of the state. Therefore, it has introduced a Startup Policy and several skill development initiatives.

Boosting Research and Innovation

He said that the true spirit of higher education lies in research and innovation. Keeping this in view, the Haryana State Research Fund with an allocation of Rs 20 crore was established last year. During 2025-26, more than 350 research proposals were received from teachers and students across the state, of which nearly 90 have been shortlisted. He announced that an additional Rs 20 crore has also been provided for the fund in the current financial year.

Key Skill Development Initiatives

The Chief Minister said that along with education, the Government is placing equal emphasis on the skill development of youth. In line with present-day requirements, education from school to university level has been integrated with skill development. Effective initiatives have been taken, including implementation of the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) in schools, the PAHAL Scheme in colleges, incubation centres in universities and signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with industries for skill training in technical institutions according to industry requirements. Under the Haryana Skill Development Mission, more than 1.56 lakh youth have received skill training, enabling them to become self-reliant.

New Infrastructure Projects Inaugurated

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 7.58 crore. These included the foundation stone of a girls' hostel to be constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore, the inauguration of the Nursing Department building constructed at a cost of Rs 1.40 crore to strengthen healthcare services and medical education, and the inauguration of the Khejarli Mahabalidan Smriti Shilp and Mata Amrita Devi Circle built at a cost of Rs 18 lakh. He also announced that the Nursing Block would be named after Chaudhary Bhajan Lal.

Praise for National Education Policy Implementation

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Education Policy has been implemented across the country with the vision of making India a global knowledge superpower. He said that Guru Jambheshwar University has set an exemplary benchmark in the effective implementation of the NEP and has been honoured by the Haryana Government with the NEP Implementation Excellence Award 2025 (Gold Category). He described it as a matter of pride and honour. (ANI)