In a chilling case from Haryana’s Bhiwani, a man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover, who then transported his body on a bike before dumping it in a drain on the outskirts of the city.

Police said the incident took place in March, and the prime accused, Ravina, a YouTuber, has been arrested.

Ravina was married to Praveen since 2017, and the couple have a six-year-old son named Mukul. According to police, Ravina had frequent arguments with Praveen, who was an alcoholic, over the social media content she posted, including videos and reels.

The situation escalated on March 25, when Praveen returned home and allegedly caught Ravina and her lover, Suresh, also a YouTuber from Hisar, in a compromising position. A heated argument followed. Later that night, Ravina and Suresh allegedly strangled Praveen to death.

CCTV footage from the area captured the duo transporting Praveen’s body on a motorcycle, sandwiched between them, as they made their way to dispose of the corpse. Police said the body was dumped in a drain on the city’s outskirts.

Ravina and Suresh reportedly became friends on Instagram nearly two years ago, and their friendship gradually turned into an affair.

After Praveen’s family filed a missing complaint, police launched an investigation and recovered his decomposed body three days later. During questioning, Ravina confessed to the crime and was arrested. She has since been sent to jail, while police have launched a manhunt to trace Suresh, who is currently absconding.