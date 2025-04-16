Bengaluru: A disturbing incident has emerged from a private rehabilitation centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka, where a staff member was caught on CCTV brutally assaulting an inmate. The footage, now widely shared on social media, shows the inmate being beaten repeatedly.

According to The Times of India, the violent attack occurred after the inmate declined to wash the warden’s clothes and clean the toilet. The centre falls under the jurisdiction of the Nelamangala Rural Police.

CCTV footage from a private rehabilitation facility near Bengaluru reveals an alarming scene in which a patient is cornered in a room and savagely beaten with a stick by a man, while others present do nothing to intervene. As the video continues, the patient is seen being dragged across the floor multiple times. A second individual then joins in, also assaulting the patient with a stick. The facility is located approximately 30 kilometers from Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Rural Police have conducted a raid on the rehabilitation centre and registered a case against both the warden and the facility’s owner in connection with the brutal assault. A suo motu case has been filed at the Nelamangala Police Station, and legal action is currently in progress.

Authorities have invoked the Arms Act along with other applicable legal provisions as part of the charges.