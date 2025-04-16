A 46-year-old air hostess was allegedly sexually assaulted by hospital staff while on a ventilator in the ICU of a private Gurugram hospital. Police have registered an FIR and are reviewing CCTV footage.

A horrifying incident has come to light from Gurugram, where a 46-year-old trainee flight attendant has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a hospital ward staffer while on ventilator support in the ICU.

The woman, originally from West Bengal, had travelled to the city for a training workshop with a major airline, reports The Times of India.

She was admitted to Medanta Hospital on April 5 after nearly drowning during a swimming session at the hotel where she was staying.

As her condition worsened, she was placed on a ventilator for emergency treatment. According to her police complaint, the assault took place on April 6, when she was semi-conscious and unable to resist. She also alleged that two nurses were present during the assault but did not intervene.

After being discharged on April 13, the woman confided in her husband about the traumatic incident. The couple approached the police, and an FIR was registered the following day at Sadar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Her statement has since been recorded before a magistrate, the TOI report added.

A spokesperson for the Gurugram Police confirmed that CCTV footage from the hospital is being closely examined to identify the accused. "An investigation is underway, and efforts are on to arrest the perpetrator. The victim’s statement has been recorded, and necessary legal action is being pursued," the official said.

Medanta Hospital, responding to the allegations, released a statement acknowledging the complaint. “We have been made aware of a complaint from a patient and are cooperating fully with the authorities. At this stage, no allegations have been substantiated. All relevant documents and CCTV footage have been handed over to the police,” the statement read.

The case has sparked outrage, raising fresh concerns over patient safety and accountability in medical institutions.