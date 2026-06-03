Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini reviewed the implementation of the country's three new criminal laws. He said the state is working to realize PM Modi's vision of timely, transparent, and tech-driven justice and issued directions to strengthen the system.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is to ensure that justice is not only delivered but reaches every citizen in a timely, transparent and technology-driven manner, and that the state government is working towards realising this vision through the effective implementation of the country's new criminal laws.

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The Chief Minister made the remarks while presiding over a review meeting in Chandigarh regarding the implementation of the three new criminal laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The Chief Minister issued several directions aimed at further strengthening the criminal justice system in the state, according to a release.

Directives for Timely Investigations

During the meeting, officers informed the Chief Minister that Haryana is among the leading states in implementing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). They said the state has strengthened its criminal justice system through improved coordination among the Police, Prisons and Prosecution Departments, extensive training programmes and technological upgrades. To ensure timely filing of charge sheets, the Chief Minister directed that investigating officers (IO) handling cases punishable with less than 10 years of imprisonment should receive daily SMS alerts from the 45th day onwards so that investigation reports are submitted within the prescribed 60-day timeline. He also directed that accountability of the concerned police station in charge be fixed and that automatic alerts be sent to the Superintendent of Police on the 55th day.

The Chief Minister directed that for serious offences carrying a punishment of more than 10 years, where the investigation period is 90 days, monitoring and reporting should begin from the 60th day itself to prevent delays in filing charge sheets. Similar alerts should be sent to prevent delays in submitting chargesheets. The Chief Minister also directed officers to submit daily review reports on all such cases. He emphasised that ensuring time-bound investigations and speedy justice in line with the spirit of the new criminal laws is the responsibility of all concerned officers.

Emphasis on Technology and Scientific Evidence

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the e-Sakshya and NAFIS systems and assessed the status of the NyayaShruti project. He emphasised the importance of scientific investigation and directed officers to ensure the maximum use of scientific evidence. He said disciplinary action should be initiated against investigating officers who fail to collect fingerprints or other crucial scientific evidence during investigations.

The status of the NyayaShruti project was also reviewed in the meeting. Officers informed him that the necessary resources are available to operate 453 video conferencing courts in the state. While most districts are recording utilisation rates of 90 to 92 per cent, seven districts are operating at around 87 per cent. The Chief Minister further directed officers to further improve utilisation in these districts.

'Historic Reform' for a Citizen-Centric System

Saini said the new criminal laws represent a historic reform in the justice delivery system and are aimed at making legal processes simpler, more transparent, technology-driven and time-bound. He reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that investigations are conducted using modern technology and scientific methods so that every citizen receives timely justice.

Haryana Home Secretary Sudhir Rajpal said that the state is among the leading performers in the implementation of the new criminal laws. He said the government is continuously undertaking reform-oriented measures to make the criminal justice system more modern, accountable and citizen-centric. Rajpal also informed that a weekly review meeting will be held every Tuesday with the Director General of Police to further improve implementation and performance under the new criminal laws. (ANI)