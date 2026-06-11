A gym owner was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants during an outdoor fitness session in Haryana's Hansi on Thursday, police said.

A gym owner was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants during an outdoor fitness session in Haryana's Hansi on Thursday, police said. The chilling incident unfolded near Fawwara Chowk, where the victim was conducting a workout session with a group of young men and women. The attackers arrived on a motorcycle, approached the gym owner at close range and shot a barrage of bullets before fleeing the spot.

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Police said the assailants fired nearly 10 rounds during the attack. CCTV footage reportedly captured the entire sequence, showing the gunmen approaching the victim, opening fire and escaping moments later.

The gym owner succumbed to his injuries, while another person caught in the firing was injured and is currently undergoing treatment.

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Police have launched an investigation and are analysing evidence, including CCTV footage, to identify and track down the shooters.

Delhi gym shooting

The killing came on the same day as another alarming shooting incident linked to a gym. In Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire outside a fitness centre during the early hours of Thursday.

According to police, the attackers arrived at around 4 am and fired at least seven rounds at the gym before speeding away. The incident came to light around 5.15 am when caretakers reached the premises and discovered signs of firing.

No injuries were reported in the Delhi attack. Forensic experts examined the crime scene, while investigators began reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

The gym, owned by two Rajouri Garden residents, is associated with a popular Punjabi singer who serves as its brand ambassador, officials said.

Shortly after the firing, a social media post surfaced allegedly claiming responsibility on behalf of the Anil Pandit group of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police said they are verifying the authenticity of the claim and probing the motive behind the attack.

Police are examining all possible angles, including extortion, gang rivalry and personal enmity. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible.