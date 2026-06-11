A gym owner was shot dead and a woman injured in Haryana's Hansi after two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire during a morning exercise session near Fawwara Chowk. The attackers fired about 10 rounds at close range and fled the scene.

A gym owner was shot dead and a young woman was injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened rounds of fire near Fawwara Chowk in Haryana's Hansi on Thursday morning, police said.

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According to preliminary information, the incident took place at around 5:30 am when the gym owner was conducting an exercise session for young men and women on the ramp area of shops near Fawwara Chowk.

Police said the attackers arrived on a motorcycle, wearing helmets and opened fire at close range before fleeing the spot.

Preliminary reports suggest that around 10 rounds were fired within a span of a few seconds.

The gym owner sustained gunshot injuries to his back and head and died on the spot.

A young woman, identified as Shikha, who was warming up nearby at the time of the incident, sustained injuries from bullet fragments. She was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar for treatment.

Police Investigation Begins

Visuals from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the area as investigators began collecting evidence. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced and is being examined as part of the investigation.

Upon receiving information about the firing, local police teams reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Senior officers also visited the scene.

Specialized Teams Called In

Considering the gravity of the incident, teams from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and a forensic team were called in to assist with the investigation.

Police have launched a search for the assailants and are analysing CCTV footage and other evidence to establish the sequence of events and identify those involved in the killing.

Officials said efforts are underway to ascertain the motive behind the attack.