An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Faridabad in Haryana at the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km.
In a post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 3.2, On: 22/07/2025 06:00:28 IST, Lat: 28.29 N, Long: 77.21 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Faridabad, Haryana."
No casualties have been reported so far.