A truck collided with an LPG tanker in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, resulting in a gas leak from the tanker, officials said here on Tuesday.

Police Action Averts Major Accident

According to police, the leakage occurred after the collision between the truck and the LPG tanker. As a precautionary measure, police personnel sprayed water on the tanker to control and stop the gas leakage.

Guna SP Ankit Soni said, "An LPG tanker from GAIL had left for Banaras. Near GAIL, a truck rammed into it with great force. The collision caused a gas leak to start. Guna police immediately dispatched a team and succeeded in stopping the leakage. A very major accident was thus averted." Further details are awaited. (ANI)