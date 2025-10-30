Female sanitation workers at a Haryana university were allegedly forced by 2 male supervisors to remove their clothes to 'prove' menstruation after they arrived late for work. The shocking incident during the Haryana Governor's visit sparked protests

In a shocking and deeply disturbing incident, four female sanitation workers at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak, Haryana, were allegedly forced by two male supervisors to remove their clothes to prove that they were menstruating. The incident took place on October 26, during a visit by Haryana Governor Asim Kumar Ghosh to the campus.

The shocking incident at Maharshi Dayanand University

According to reports, the four women sanitation workers reached their workplace late on the morning of October 26. When questioned by their supervisors, identified as Vinod Kumar and Vitender Kumar, the women explained that they were late because they were suffering from 'women’s illness,' a term often used to refer to menstruation. However, the male supervisors refused to accept their explanation. Instead, they allegedly demanded proof. The victims told local media that one of the men instructed a woman to remove her clothes, while another was told to check whether the others were wearing sanitary pads. In some cases, the supervisors even took photographs of the sanitary pads as so-called 'evidence'. This act, which took place inside the university campus, left the women humiliated and traumatised.

Outrage and protest on campus

The women immediately protested against the humiliation. Their cries for justice drew the attention of students, other staff members, and fellow sanitation workers, who quickly gathered in support. The protest spread through the campus, with many demanding strict action against the two supervisors. The situation became tense, prompting senior university officials to intervene. Registrar Dr Krishnakant Gupta and Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajveer Singh reached the scene to speak with the women and calm the situation. The university administration acted swiftly, suspending both Vinod Kumar and Vitender Kumar with immediate effect. They were also ordered to stay in Rohtak until the investigation is complete. Police were called to the university and took both accused supervisors in for questioning.

Women’s Commission takes action

The Haryana State Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the case. Chairperson Renu Bhatia expressed deep outrage over the incident, calling it 'an attack on the dignity of women'.

"There can be nothing more outrageous than asking a woman to prove her menstrual cycle," she said. The Commission has written to the Superintendent of Police in Rohtak, demanding a full report on the action taken so far. Commission officials also reached out to the affected women to ensure their safety and mental well-being, promising that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

“We saw this on YouTube news and took suo moto cognizance immediately. Observing women in such a manner and instructing them to check themselves, go to the washroom, and having an officer monitor whether a sanitary pad was used or not is completely unacceptable. This could not have been more than just a message or a simple inquiry. Publicizing it in such words was not appropriate…" Bhatia told reporters.

University promises strict punishment

Maharshi Dayanand University authorities have condemned the incident and promised a full, fair, and transparent investigation. In a statement, the administration said, "The matter is being taken very seriously. The dignity of every employee, especially women, will be protected. Those found guilty will face strict disciplinary action." The university also said that measures are being planned to prevent such incidents in the future and to promote a respectful and safe working environment for all employees.

Growing outrage and calls for justice

The news of the incident has sparked widespread anger and shock across Haryana and beyond. Students, women's rights activists, and members of the public have called for immediate legal action and stronger protection for women workers, especially in public institutions. Many have also demanded that awareness programmes be conducted on campuses to ensure that such acts of harassment and humiliation are never repeated. As investigations continue, both supervisors remain suspended and under police watch. The victims are receiving counselling and support from the university and local authorities.