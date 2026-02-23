Congress leader KC Venugopal slammed the BJP government for not appointing a Deputy Speaker for 7 years, accusing it of exploiting a 'constitutional vacuum' during the no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla. Opposition objections were rejected.

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Monday slammed the BJP-led government over not appointing a Deputy Speaker in Lok Sabha and alleged that it exploited "a constitutional vacuum of their own creation" during the debate on the opposition resolution against Speaker Om Birla. However, the objections by Venugopal and other opposition leaders were rejected by Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Opposition Alleges 'Constitutional Vacuum'

"In today's No Confidence Motion against the Speaker, we are seeing the ruling regime exploit a Constitutional vacuum of their own creation. For 7 years, the Lok Sabha does not have a Deputy Speaker - who is supposed to be presiding over these proceedings," Venugopal said.

"As a result, someone from the Panel of Chairpersons is presiding over the No Confidence Motion against the Speaker. However, this Panel is appointed solely by the Speaker, thus making it ineligible to preside over a debate that deals with the Speaker's removal. It was our demand that the House elect a presiding officer who can act as Chairperson for this motion," he added.

Ruling Party Defends Position

BJP members cited rules and said that a member from the panel of the Chairpersons can preside over the proceedings.

The debate on the opposition's no-confidence motion against the Speaker remained inconclusive on Tuesday. It will continue on Wednesday. (ANI)