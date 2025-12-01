In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old national-level bodybuilder and para-athlete from Haryana’s Rohtak was killed after allegedly being ambushed for standing up to a group of men harassing women at a wedding in Bhiwani.

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old national-level bodybuilder and para-athlete from Haryana’s Rohtak was killed after allegedly being ambushed for standing up to a group of men harassing women at a wedding in Bhiwani. Rohit Dhankhar, a resident of Humayunpur village, was a professional bodybuilder who trained aspiring fitness enthusiasts at Rohtak’s Gymkhana Club despite a disability in his right leg. He clinched a gold medal at the National Powerlifting Championship in Delhi in 2018, organised by the Para Olympic Committee of India, and bagged two international gold medals that same year. He even earned recognition from then Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the Independence Day ceremony.

On Friday Rohit had travelled to Bhiwani with his friend, Jatin, to offer shagun at a relative’s wedding. According to the family, chaos erupted when a baraat from Tigadana village arrived late at night and some men allegedly began misbehaving with women. Rohit confronted them which led to an altercation. Though the harassers initially retreated, they soon returned.

As Rohit and Jatin left the venue later that night, their vehicle halted at a railway crossing. Family members said, that nearly 20 armed attackers wielding sticks, rods, and other weapons attacked them. Jatin managed to flee in panic, but Rohit was overpowered, cornered, and assaulted.

“There wasn't a single part of his body without injury marks,” a family member recalled, painting a horrific picture of the savage attack.

Jatin later returned with help and rushed Rohit to a local hospital, from where he was referred to PGIMS, Rohtak in a critical state. Rohit succumbed to his grievous injuries on Saturday.

Bhiwani Police reached PGIMS and conducted a post-mortem based on the family's complaint. An investigation has been launched.

Rohit’s brother-in-law, Ravi Khassa, and uncle, Satish Dhankhar, condemned the attack, saying, “This was a planned murder. He stood up for the dignity of women & paid with his life.”