BJP MP Nishikant Dubey took digs at Rahul Gandhi, citing his own unity with AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi on national matters. Dubey recalled standing with Owaisi to represent India's stance on terrorism after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

Dubey Cites Unity with Owaisi to Slam Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday took repeated digs at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the debate on the opposition resolution for removal of Speaker Om Birla and said he and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi stood together on matters concerning national interest when they were part of all-party delegations to partner countries to highlight India's stance of zero-tolerance towards terrorism after Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Dubey recalled a visit to Saudi Arabia and said he and Owaisi highlighted Indai's viewpoint. "Sir, the pajama-kurta that I am wearing today was given to me by Owaisi sahab on Eid. Owaisi sahab does not try to make me wear a cap, and I do not try to put a tilak on him. Wearing a cap will not make me a Muslim, and applying a tilak will not make him a Hindu. We are like two streams of the same river. I am a staunch RSS man -- Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh...But when it comes to the nation, when it came to Operation Sindoor, Owaisi and I stood together. What Owaisi and I said about the country is most important," Dubey said.

"Owaisi and I said this together. Because when a river flows, it has two streams, but when that river finally meets the ocean -- like the Ganga Sagar -- it becomes one. That is how India's unity in diversity works. We are Indians first, and that is the message for which Owaisi and I went together," he added.

Attacks Congress on Terrorism Stance

He also took potshots at Congress over the Sharm el-Sheikh joint statement with Pakistan during the UPA government and alleged that it sought to dilute India's position on cross-border terrorism. "We are not such weak people. If our people are killed, we will respond," Dubey said.

Context: Operation Sindoor and All-Party Delegations

India launched Operation Sindoor and targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India also effectively hit back at subsequent Pakistani escalation and pounded its air bases.

The Modi government later sent seven all-party delegations to partner countries to highlight India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.