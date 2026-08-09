Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the 'Sindoor-Army Maha Blood Donation Yatra', calling donating blood for soldiers the 'greatest service to the nation' and a powerful reassurance that the country stands firmly behind them in times of need.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hailed the blood donors at the 'Sindoor-Army Maha Blood Donation Yatra', saying that donating blood for the Army personnel on the borders is the 'greatest service to the nation'.

Addressing a gathering at the 'Sindoor - Army Maha-Blood Donation Yatra (Year 2)' campaign programme at Base Hospital, Delhi Cantonment, the Union Defence Minister said that the initiative provides a powerful reassurance to every soldier of the Indian Army and their families that the nation stands firmly behind them in times of need. "The massive reserve of 1,000 units (of blood) that you are dedicating and leaving here, it is a belief for every single soldier of the Indian Army and their families that whenever they need it, this nation will stand with them with full strength. I consider this to be the greatest service to the nation, and there can be no other. The name of this blood donation journey is also very wonderful: 'Sindoor Maha Raktdaan Yatra'," he said.

Operation Sindoor: A Dimension of Valour and Compassion

Recalling the horrific Pahalgam terror attack which led to India's responsive strike at terror bases in Pakistan, Singh underlined that the 'Sindoor-Army Maha Blood Donation Yatra' is another dimension of the 'Operation Sindoor'. "You all must remember that when a cowardly terrorist attack took place on our innocent citizens asking about religion in Pahalgam, after that, our brave armed forces started Operation Sindoor. We completely destroyed the terrorists sitting in Pakistan and their handlers, and told the entire world that India can go to any extent for the security of its citizens. Through Operation Sindoor, we told the world that we are ready to go to any extent to protect the sindoor of our women power. Today in this blood donation journey, we are seeing another new dimension, a new dimension of that very sindoor: Operation Sindoor is the dimension of valour, and this Sindoor Maha Raktdaan Yatra is the dimension of compassion," he said.

Notably, Operation Sindoor completely dismantled terrorists and their handlers across the border and demonstrated India's resolve to protect its citizens and the "sindoor of our woman power" at any cost.

"We are ensuring that not a single soldier injured in the service of the country has to suffer in any way due to a shortage of blood with this initiative," Singh added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde was also present at the blood donation campaign. (ANI)