Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini attacked Punjab's AAP govt, stating its 'days are numbered.' Citing BJP's Abohar poll win, he said the countdown to its exit has begun and expressed confidence that BJP would form the next government in the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, stating that "its days in power are numbered" and that the countdown to its exit has already begun.

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Citing the BJP's victory in the Abohar Municipal Corporation elections, he said the result was a clear indication of the political change taking shape in Punjab and expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the next government in the state.

Stating that Punjab has suffered immensely due to the drug menace, Saini said that once the BJP government assumes office in the state, no person involved in the drug trade would be spared and allowed to operate.

The Chief Minister, who was addressing the OBC Mahasammelan in Abohar, lauded the immense contribution of the state's farmers, traders, youth and mothers towards nation-building, according to a release.

AAP Accused of Failure and Neglect

He alleged that the Punjab Government's 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign was a failure and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was more interested in slogans and publicity than in delivering results on the ground. He accused the Punjab Government of neglecting Abohar and said allocating Rs.5 crore to the Municipal Corporation amounted to an insult to the people of the city. He remarked that the Haryana Government had provided more funds than this even to some of its smallest villages.

The Chief Minister said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had already realised that it would not return to power after the next Assembly elections and that some people were therefore busy "looting Punjab with both hands".

BJP's Promises for Punjab

Highlighting various welfare and development initiatives undertaken by the Haryana Government, he said that if the people of Punjab place their trust in the policies and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next Assembly elections, the state will benefit more. He said that the BJP government would ensure procurement of farmers' crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), provide adequate compensation for crop losses and create an industry-friendly ecosystem.

BJP's Commitment to OBC Community

He said that since PM Modi assumed leadership of the country, social justice has not remained merely a slogan but has been implemented through both policy and intent. He noted that the Prime Minister himself belongs to the OBC community and has consistently worked to bring the deprived, backward and economically weaker sections into the mainstream of development.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has never viewed the OBC community as a vote bank but has empowered it through meaningful representation and leadership opportunities. He said there are 27 OBC ministers in the Union Council of Ministers under the Prime Minister's leadership and that five BJP-ruled states have Chief Ministers from the OBC community. (ANI)