Haryana CM Nayab Saini criticised the Punjab govt over the drug menace, stating it was formed on 'lies and jokes'. He highlighted the impact on youth, mentioned Parvinder Singh Gota's murder, and supported Amit Shah's drug-free Punjab goal.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticised the Punjab government over the growing drug menace in the state, expressing concern about the impact of substance abuse on young people and their families. Speaking in Jalandhar, Saini also referred to the murder of Parvinder Singh Gota and emphasised the need to address the drug problem beyond political differences.

When asked about the murder of Parvinder Singh Gota in Punjab and the continuing issue of drug abuse, Saini criticised the state government's functioning and questioned its approach to tackling the problem. Taking a dig at the Punjab government, the Haryana Chief Minister said, “The government was formed on lies and jokes. Jokes don't work; it's the work that works.”

Saini expresses concern for Punjab's youth

Saini said that the situation in Punjab had become a matter of serious concern, particularly because of the growing impact of addiction on the state's youth. He stressed that large-scale efforts were required to help young people overcome substance dependence and prevent more families from suffering its consequences. Commenting on the condition of young people in Punjab, Saini said, “This is what the situation in Punjab has come to: the youth of Punjab have strayed into addiction, and addiction has dragged them into the depths. We need to work on a massive scale to rescue them.”

Call for united, apolitical action

The Haryana Chief Minister also referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's stated commitment to making Punjab drug-free before 2029. Saini expressed confidence that the objective could be achieved and called for a united approach to addressing the problem. Referring to Shah's remarks, Saini said, “Amit Shah ji recently said that we will free Punjab from drugs before 2029, and we will do it.”

He further emphasised that the issue of drug abuse should not be reduced to political arguments, describing it as an emotional and social concern that affects countless families. “What he is saying is that this is not a political issue, and we shouldn't play politics over it,” Saini said.

Human cost of addiction

Highlighting the human cost of addiction, the Chief Minister began referring to the emotional suffering experienced by young people's parents and families. He noted that the consequences of substance abuse extend beyond individuals and affect entire households.

Saini's remarks come amid continuing concerns over drug abuse in Punjab and demands for stronger action against drug trafficking and addiction. His comments highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to combat the problem, support affected youth and prevent further harm to families.